New York Weather: CBS2 1/5 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 5 at 6 p.m.

1 hour ago

Four Roosters Found In Sunset Park, BrooklynFour roosters who apparently flew the coop decided to make Sunset Park in Brooklyn their new home.

1 hour ago

VFW Post In Sunnyside, Queens, Closes Its Doors After 90 YearsThe pandemic forced a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Queens to shut down.

1 hour ago

Accreditation Withdrawl Postponed For Lehman College's Family Nurse Practitioner ProgramThere's an update on a setback for dozens of nurses in the Bronx who were pursing master's degrees. Their program's accreditation was revoked, but now there's good news and relief; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

New NJ Transit Engineers Complete Safety TrainingGov. Phil Murphy is praising New Jersey Transit's latest class of locomotive engineers, who just completed their safety training.

1 hour ago

Boaters Rescued Off Staten Island Discuss AccidentTwo victims of a fiery boating accident off of Staten Island are speaking out.

1 hour ago

Caught On Camera: White Woman Yells Racial Slurs At Black Neighbor In Bayonne, NJPolice are investigating a disturbing incident caught on camera in New Jersey. A white woman is heard yelling racial slurs at a Black woman in Bayonne; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

NJ Teen Battling Leukemia Finds Bone Marrow Match In All 5 SiblingsWith their baby sister battling leukemia, five siblings stepped up to see if their bone marrow could be a match, and the results were unbelievable; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

2 hours ago

Bronx Woman In Coma After Falling Down Stairs, Family Says Building's Elevators Were MalfunctioningA Bronx woman is in critical condition after falling down a flight of stairs in the City Housing Authority building where she lives. The woman's family says elevators in the building didn't work; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

Stimulus Payments Delayed For Some H&R Block, TurboTax CustomersThe $600 stimulus payments are being delayed for some taxpayers who used tax preparation services like H&R Block and TurboTax.

2 hours ago

Long Island Ramping Up COVID Vaccination EffortsOn Long Island, ramped-up COVID vaccine efforts are underway. This comes a day after the governor publicly criticized the Nassau University Medical Center for a stalled rollout; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Long Island Police Officer Severely Injured By Drunk Driver Receives Special HonorA Long Island police officer who was severely injured more than a decade ago by a drunk driver was honored Tuesday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Paterson Police Officers Will Begin Using Body CamerasPolice officers in Paterson, New Jersey, will soon begin using body cameras.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Rockland County Health Department Workers Receive COVID VaccineHealth department workers in Rockland County got their COVID shots so they can help speed up distribution to others, and some health department leaders are urging the governor to let them do even more; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Red Sox Hire Baseball's First African-American Female Coach, Bianca SmithThere was a history-making moment in the world of professional baseball Tuesday. The Boston Red Sox have hired the first African-American female coach; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

2 hours ago

Pandemic-Related Financial Struggles Have Many Hoping To Hit The JackpotThere's a double chance to make those million-dollar dreams come true. Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot is nearly $450 million, and Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is also huge; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

St. Peter's Church In Midtown Suffers Extensive Damage After Massive Water Main BreakA well-known church in Midtown suffered extensive damage after a massive water main break in the area. Now, cleanup efforts are underway and there's a long list of repairs; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

Homeless Men Can Stay At UWS Hotel For at Least 6 More MonthsThere's another temporary reprieve for the men living at an Upper West Side hotel turned homeless shelter.

3 hours ago

Suspect In Custody In Connection To Queens Hoax Bomb Device, NYPD Searching For Possible AccompliceOne suspect is in custody in connection to a hoax bomb device found in a car in Queens, and the NYPD is searching for a possible accomplice; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Control Of U.S. Senate On The Line In GeorgiaControl of the U.S. Senate is up for grabs in Georgia. Two Senate races could help shape politics for the entire country; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Governor Hopes To Have General Public Vaccinated By Memorial DayOnly about a quarter of New Jersey's 400,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been distributed, but there are signs it'll move much faster in a matter of days; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

Citing Concerns Over U.K. COVID Variant, Mayor Bill De Blasio Calls For Travel BanHealth officials are raising concerns about new COVID variants spreading internationally. One variant first found in the U.K. is already here in New York, which has Mayor Bill de Blasio calling for strict travel measures; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio, Gov. Cuomo Ask For Federal Help In Fast Tracking COVID Vaccine DistributionMayor Bill de Blasio took ownership of the city's failure at a fast COVID vaccine distribution Tuesday, but he and Gov. Andrew Cuomo both say they need more vaccine doses and are asking for federal help; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

3 hours ago