Press Conference: New York Officials Respond To Riot At U.S. CapitolMayor Bill de Blasio and members of New York's congressional delegation spoke out after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

37 minutes ago

California Woman Who Falsely Accused Black Teen Of Stealing Cellphone In Custody In New York CityMiya Ponsetto, the California woman who attacked a Black teenager and falsely accused him of stealing her cellphone at a hotel in SoHo, was extradited to New York City Saturday morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 1/9 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

5 hours ago

Firefighters Hurt, Businesses Destroyed By Raging Fire In Flushing, QueensIt took more than 200 firefighters several hours to knock the flames down Saturday morning. But crews remain on the scene to put out hot spots. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

5 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Wild Card Weekend: Sunday GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Wild Card Weekend with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

13 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Wild Card Weekend: Saturday GamesCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Wild Card Weekend with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

13 hours ago

Metro-North Employee Will Pepe Suspended, Accused Of Rioting At U.S. CapitolA Metro-North employee has been suspended with pay, accused of taking part in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

13 hours ago

Exclusive: New Yorkers Continue Holding Illegal Parties Despite Coronavirus GuidelinesFor months, we've been told to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19, but people continue to hold illegal parties. There have been dozens across New York City since the start of the pandemic; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

14 hours ago

Confederate Flag Found At Museum Of Jewish HeritageA symbol of hate was found in front of the Museum of Jewish Heritage.

14 hours ago

Miya Ponsetto Appears In Court After Falsely Accusing Black Teen Of Stealing Cell Phone In SoHo HotelThe woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her cell phone in a SoHo hotel in December was in court Friday in California. It came after a bizarre and exclusive interview with CBS News; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

14 hours ago

Some Problems Persist With COVID-19 Vaccinations In Tri-State AreaCOVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered as often as possible in the Tri-State Area, but some problems persist. Soon, new groups will be eligible for the shots; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 8 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

Police Searching For Missing Teacher On Staten IslandPolice are searching for a missing teacher and mother of two on Staten Island.

15 hours ago

NYPD: Man Armed With Knife Shot By Police In QueensPolice shot a man who they say lunged at them with a knife Friday night in Queens.

15 hours ago

President Donald Trump Faces Possibility Of Being Impeached TwicePresident Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter, and he's facing the very real possibility of becoming the only president in history to be impeached twice; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

15 hours ago

NYPD Gives Update On Police-Involved Shooting In QueensThe NYPD says an officer shot a man armed with a knife inside a Queens home Friday night.

15 hours ago

USPS Data Shows More Than 333,000 New Yorkers Have Left City Since Beginning Of COVID PandemicThe city that never sleeps has certainly gotten quieter since the pandemic hit. People have left, many for good; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

17 hours ago

2 Workers Hurt After Jeep Crashes Into Bagel ShopA car slammed into a bagel shop in Westchester County, sending two workers to the hospital.

19 hours ago

40 Long Island Students Selected For Prestigious Regeneron Science Talent SearchThousands of high school seniors vying to become the next science scholar sent in applications to our nation's capital, and a whopping 40 made the cut from public and private schools on Long Island. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

19 hours ago

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital May Face Penalties After Vaccinating City Workers Before They Were EligibleMontefiore New Rochelle Hospital is in big trouble with the Cuomo administration after allowing some city workers and board of education staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine before they were eligible. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

19 hours ago

Long Island Teen Starts Remote Peer Tutoring ProgramIn-person tutoring completely stopped when schools went virtual. On Long Island, a teenager not only thought of a solution, he created one. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

20 hours ago

'Mean Girls' Musical Will Not Reopen On BroadwayThe curtain closes for good on another Broadway show during the pandemic.

20 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 1/8 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

20 hours ago

Archeological Dig To Preserve History Of Freed Slave Peter Crippen, Huntington's First Black Land OwnerThey're digging for history on Long Island. A centuries-old home cannot be saved, but artifacts buried on the property help tell the story of one of its founding Black families. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

20 hours ago