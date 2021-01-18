1 Hurt In Brooklyn Church FireA Brooklyn church went up in flames overnight, leaving one person hurt.

2 hours ago

History Of Martin Luther King Jr. DayToday we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in honor of Dr. King's birthday. As CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports, it took nearly 20 years after his assassination to observe the first MLK Day.

2 hours ago

COVID Vaccine: Connecticut Enters Phase 1BMore people in Connecticut are now eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

2 hours ago

Security Tight Across Country Ahead Of InaugurationUnprecedented security is being put in place across the country ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from New York City

3 hours ago

New York Weather: MLK Day ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has your forecast for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

12 hours ago

Car Slams Into Queens Restaurant, 3 InjuredCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

12 hours ago

Harlem Church Begins VaccinationsAbyssinian Baptist carried out 250 appointments on Sunday and will do the same on Monday. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

12 hours ago

NYC Businesses Boarding Up In Advance Of InaugurationFears of violence are on the minds of officials in many cities as Joe Biden's inauguration approaches. CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

Washington D.C. Turned Into Fortress Ahead Of Biden InaugurationThere are new fears across the country as security has been ramped up ahead of Wednesday. CBS2's David Begnaud reports.

12 hours ago

Army Vet Tells Of Deadly Encounter With Emotionally Disturbed Man At Subway StationCBS2's Kiran Dhillon spoke to the good Samaritan on Sunday about Saturday's incident.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's John Elliott has what you need to know to begin the new work week.

17 hours ago

Music Producer And Convicted Murderer Phil Spector Dead At 81CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

17 hours ago

Man Shot And Killed At Recording Studio On Staten IslandCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on the gun violence.

17 hours ago

Columbia University Students Threaten Strike If Tuition Not LoweredCBS2's Dave Carlin has more on the students' demands.

17 hours ago

Dispute Over $1 An Hour Raise Leads To Hunts Point Market Workers' StrikeThere may be less produce on some supermarket shelves soon. That's because most of the workers at the Hunts Point Terminal Market in the Bronx, a major supplier of fruits and vegetables, are now on strike. CBS2's John Dias explains why.

17 hours ago

Sen. Schumer: COVID Rescue Plan Will Benefit Tri-State AreaCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

17 hours ago

Historic NYC Church Fills 250 Vaccination AppointmentsAbyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem is moving forward with more inoculations on Monday, as well. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

17 hours ago

Security High As Hours Count Down To InaugurationOfficials are not only fearful of unrest in Washington, individual states are beefing up precautions in numerous state capitols. CBS2's Bofta Yimam reports.

17 hours ago

Art Display At Grand Central Terminal Calls Attention To Rising Cost Of College EducationThe installation was made with 2,600 authentic diplomas from college graduates nationwide. Collectively, they're valued at $470 million.

1 day ago

Hunts Point Market Workers To Strike Over Wage DisputeUnion workers at the Hunts Point produce market decided to strike after contract talks broke down.

1 day ago

COVID Vaccine Demand Outpacing Supply; Appointments Canceled Across New York CityNew York City is opening more vaccination sites, including one in Harlem on Sunday, but it's still a challenge for many to actually get the shot. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago

CBS2's 1/7 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 day ago

Winning Powerball Numbers: Jan. 16, 2021Lottery players had another chance to hit it big Saturday night.

2 days ago