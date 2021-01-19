Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gives Out Necessities In NewarkMembers of a local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated set up outside of a building that provides homeless services in Newark on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Mayor De Blasio: NYC Will Run Out Of COVID Vaccines By ThursdayMayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will run out of vaccines for the coronavirus by Thursday, and there's no word when more doses will be delivered; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 19 at 6 p.m.

Plan To Revitalize Central Islip UnveiledThe plan to revitalize Central Islip answers a longtime questions for Long Islanders: What's with those historic, abandoned buildings near the courthouses? They were part of a huge state hospital that opened in 1889; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Jersey City Honors Those Who Have Died From COVID-19Communities across America are together mourning the loss of more than 400,000 people, the staggering new total of U.S. deaths from COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports from Jersey City.

Report Finds Lack Of Diversity In Beauty Companies' Social Media Ad CampaignsThe coronavirus pandemic has forced many beauty companies to think differently when it comes to marketing their products, but a new report finds ad campaigns on social media lack diversity; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

New Jersey Movie Theater Gets Second Chance With Help From Actor Patrick Wilson, Cinema LabsA well-known Hollywood actor and a group of prominent film industry professionals are hoping to revive a local movie theater in New Jersey that was forced to close due to the pandemic; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Iconic NYC Buildings Taking Part In National COVID-19 MemorialSome of New York City's most iconic buildings are being lit up in amber Tuesday to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Essential Workers On Long Island Still Waiting To Be Eligible For COVID VaccineLong Island is leading the state in COVID positivity with a seven-day average of more than 7.6%. Despite the numbers, essential workers are still waiting to find out when it will be their turn to get the vaccine; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils State Budget Heavily Relying On Federal FundingGov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a new state budget that heavily relies on federal funding, and if the feds don't come through, the governor says he'll sue; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

Man Caught With Bullets In Gum Container At LaGuardia AirportA traveler caught with bullets in his carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport claimed he didn't know they were there.

Connecticut State Police Search Property Once Owned By Fotis DulosConnecticut State Police returned to the property once owned by Fotis Dulos, who was charged in the disappearance and murder of his estranged wife.

Man Stabbed By Stranger On Times Square Subway PlatformThere are new demands for a safer subway after a rider was stabbed on a train platform in Times Square; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

NYC Eviction Moratorium: Elderly Landlords Say Tenants Who Weren't Paying Rent Before COVID Now Can't Be Kicked OutDozens of independent landlords say their tenants have been taking advantage of the COVID eviction moratorium. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to two elderly New Yorkers who are desperate for help.

Peaceful March Ends With Tense Stand-Off Between NYPD, DemonstratorsA peaceful march in New York City on Monday night ended with a tense stand-off between the NYPD and demonstrators at City Hall. Several officers were hurt and dozens of people were arrested; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Army Soldier Charged In Terror Plots Against NYC LandmarksA U.S. Army soldier is facing terrorism charges, accused of plotting to blow up New York City's 9/11 memorial and other landmarks.

Tri-State Area Men Appear In Court For Roles In Capitol Riots, Related InvestigationsNot The FBI is vetting all 25,000 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. This comes as more people from our area appeared in court Tuesday for their roles in the Capitol riot; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

President Trump Delivers Farewell Address On Eve Of Inauguration DayPresident Donald Trump has delivered his farewell address to the nation. It's the first time we've seen the president in a week, and his message comes with less than 24 hours left in his presidency; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Mets Dismiss General Manager Jared Porter For Sending Explicit Texts To Female ReporterFive weeks after he was hired, the Mets have dismissed their new general manager, Jared Porter. He was quickly fired when news of a sexting scandal went public; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Gov. Cuomo Unveils Budget PlanGov. Andrew Cuomo unveils budget for upcoming fiscal year in New York State.

Mayor De Blasio's Latest COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio gives latest update on coronavirus vaccine rollout and more in New York City.

New York Weather: Messy Wednesday MorningCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

Transit Advocates Rally Outside MTA HeadquartersWith MTA fare hikes potentially off the table, transit advocates are pushing for funding and reforms.

Man Wanted In Subway AttackPolice are searching for a man they say attacked a 55-year-old woman and 21-year-old man at a subway station in Lower Manhattan.

