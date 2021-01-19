Winning Mega Millions Numbers Drawn For $865M JackpotThe winning numbers have been drawn for the $865 million Mega Millions drawing.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 19 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Woman, Son Attacked By Stranger On Subway In BrooklynAmid a slew of violence on the subways, one woman says she and her son were beaten so badly in one attack, she's still afraid to leave the house; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

Several Tri-State Area Residents Charged In U.S. Capitol Riots Appear In CourtAt least 100 people have now been charged since the assault on the U.S. Capitol, including several from our area, who appeared in court Tuesday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Tri-State Area Pays Tribute To 400,000 American Lives Lost To COVID-19Buildings were illuminated and bells rang across the Tri-State Area on Tuesday night in remembrance of the lives lost to COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

President-Elect Joe Biden Arrives In Washington On Eve Of InaugurationIn just 13 hours, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor StorePolice say a woman was assaulted and robbed by three people after an argument at a liquor store in Harlem on Jan. 18, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

3 hours ago

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Gives Out Necessities In NewarkMembers of a local chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated set up outside of a building that provides homeless services in Newark on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

5 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio: NYC Will Run Out Of COVID Vaccines By ThursdayMayor Bill de Blasio says New York City will run out of vaccines for the coronavirus by Thursday, and there's no word when more doses will be delivered; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 19 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Plan To Revitalize Central Islip UnveiledThe plan to revitalize Central Islip answers a longtime questions for Long Islanders: What's with those historic, abandoned buildings near the courthouses? They were part of a huge state hospital that opened in 1889; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Jersey City Honors Those Who Have Died From COVID-19Communities across America are together mourning the loss of more than 400,000 people, the staggering new total of U.S. deaths from COVID-19; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports from Jersey City.

7 hours ago

Report Finds Lack Of Diversity In Beauty Companies' Social Media Ad CampaignsThe coronavirus pandemic has forced many beauty companies to think differently when it comes to marketing their products, but a new report finds ad campaigns on social media lack diversity; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Movie Theater Gets Second Chance With Help From Actor Patrick Wilson, Cinema LabsA well-known Hollywood actor and a group of prominent film industry professionals are hoping to revive a local movie theater in New Jersey that was forced to close due to the pandemic; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

7 hours ago

Iconic NYC Buildings Taking Part In National COVID-19 MemorialSome of New York City's most iconic buildings are being lit up in amber Tuesday to honor the 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

7 hours ago

Essential Workers On Long Island Still Waiting To Be Eligible For COVID VaccineLong Island is leading the state in COVID positivity with a seven-day average of more than 7.6%. Despite the numbers, essential workers are still waiting to find out when it will be their turn to get the vaccine; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Unveils State Budget Heavily Relying On Federal FundingGov. Andrew Cuomo has unveiled a new state budget that heavily relies on federal funding, and if the feds don't come through, the governor says he'll sue; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

7 hours ago

Man Caught With Bullets In Gum Container At LaGuardia AirportA traveler caught with bullets in his carry-on bag at LaGuardia Airport claimed he didn't know they were there.

7 hours ago

Connecticut State Police Search Property Once Owned By Fotis DulosConnecticut State Police returned to the property once owned by Fotis Dulos, who was charged in the disappearance and murder of his estranged wife.

7 hours ago

Man Stabbed By Stranger On Times Square Subway PlatformThere are new demands for a safer subway after a rider was stabbed on a train platform in Times Square; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago

NYC Eviction Moratorium: Elderly Landlords Say Tenants Who Weren't Paying Rent Before COVID Now Can't Be Kicked OutDozens of independent landlords say their tenants have been taking advantage of the COVID eviction moratorium. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to two elderly New Yorkers who are desperate for help.

8 hours ago

Peaceful March Ends With Tense Stand-Off Between NYPD, DemonstratorsA peaceful march in New York City on Monday night ended with a tense stand-off between the NYPD and demonstrators at City Hall. Several officers were hurt and dozens of people were arrested; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Army Soldier Charged In Terror Plots Against NYC LandmarksA U.S. Army soldier is facing terrorism charges, accused of plotting to blow up New York City's 9/11 memorial and other landmarks.

8 hours ago

Tri-State Area Men Appear In Court For Roles In Capitol Riots, Related InvestigationsNot The FBI is vetting all 25,000 National Guard troops deployed to Washington, D.C. This comes as more people from our area appeared in court Tuesday for their roles in the Capitol riot; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago