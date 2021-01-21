New York Weather: CBS2 1/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 21 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Alleged Serial Killer Kevin Gavin Arrested In BrooklynAn alleged serial killer is under arrest, accused of killing three elderly women at the same NYCHA senior center in Brooklyn; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Remains Of National Guard Troops Killed In Upstate New York Crash RecoveredFirst responders and residents lined up for a procession as the remains of three National Guard members who were killed in a helicopter crash in upstate New York were taken to the medical examiner's office.

2 hours ago

Rockland County Man, NJ Woman Charged In Capitol RiotThe FBI says Christopher Kelly, of Rockland County, and a woman from New Jersey have been charged with violent entry in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot.

2 hours ago

Doctors Suggest Doubling Up On Face Masks As Americans Desperately Wait For COVID VaccinesDoctors say doubling up on face masks may be one of the safest ways to stop the spread as many Americans desperately wait for their shot at a COVID vaccine; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden Moves Quickly To Fight COVID-19 PandemicThursday was the first full day on the job for President Joe Biden, and he's moving quickly to fight the coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Man Armed With Knife Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In The BronxA suspect armed with a knife was shot and killed by police in the Bronx; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

Police: Suspected Serial Killer Kevin Gavin Responsible For Murders Of 3 NYCHA ResidentsPolice arrested an alleged serial killer in Brooklyn on Thursday. Investigators say he's responsible for the murders of three women killed at the same senior living center; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

4 hours ago

Man Armed With Knife Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In The BronxA man is dead after being shot by police in the Bronx on Thursday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 1/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 21 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

22-Year-Old Leaves Long Island Facility After Nearly 1 Year Of TreatmentA 22-year-old woman recovering from a rare brain abnormality took a courageous step forward Thursday.

7 hours ago

Port Authority Unveils Multi-Billion Dollar Plan To Replace Bus TerminalThe Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has unveiled plans for a new state-of-the-art bus terminal in Midtown.

7 hours ago

Brooklyn Residents Upset Local State Park Has Been Closed For Renovations During PandemicThe Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn is closed down for a major renovation project, and some residents are not happy about it; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

New York Pharmacies Frustrated By Lack Of COVID Vaccine SupplyThere is frustration at the pharmacy as tight vaccine supplies continue to plague the coronavirus response in New York. Dozens of pharmacists say they're ready and willing to give COVID shots, but it's just not happening; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

NYPD Adopts Disciplinary Matrix Setting Consequences For Officer MisconductThe NYPD has adopted a disciplinary matrix, setting consequences for officer misconduct, but there are exceptions to the rules; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

7 hours ago

Long Island Coffee Shop Starts Pay-It-Forward InitiativeAn initiative on Long Island is gaining attention. Customers are paying it forward, and it all begins with a post-it note; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Parents Asking Governor To Allow Spectators At Youth Sports GamesStudent athletes are happy to be competing again in New Jersey, but spectators are still banned. Now, a petition is circulating, asking Gov. Phil Murphy to allow fans back in the game; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

NYC LGBTQ Business Owners Now Get Specific Minority DesignationsNew York City LGBTQ business owners are getting some help when it comes to competing for lucrative city contracts. The city is giving them specific minority designations; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Boy Offers His Comments At MTA Board MeetingIt turns out that riders of all ages have something to say about MTA fares and tolls.

8 hours ago

'The Equalizer' TrailerCheck out the new trailer for "The Equalizer" starring Queen Latifah, only on CBS. It premieres Feb. 7.

8 hours ago

Is The COVID Vaccine Effective Against New Strains Of The Virus, Or Will We Need New Shots?New research on the mutation of the coronavirus with new strains is emerging around the world. What does that mean for the vaccine's effectiveness, and will we need boosters every few years? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

8 hours ago

Driver Calling On NYC To Take Action After Being Terrorized By Cyclists In MidtownIt's been nearly a month since a driver was terrorized by teen cyclists in Midtown, and now that man is calling on the city to take action; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Freshman Republican Congressmen Pledge To Work Together With DemocratsFollowing President Joe Biden's call for unity, more than a dozen freshman Republican congressmen pledge to work together on behalf of the American people, but is it really possible to change the partisanship in Washington? CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer talked to lawmakers from our area.

8 hours ago

President Joe Biden Lifts U.S. Travel Ban From Muslim CountriesPresident Joe Biden has lifted the travel ban from several Muslim countries, and that has immigrants hopeful; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago