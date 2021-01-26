New York Weather: CBS2 1/26 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 26 at 6 p.m.

NYC Yellow Cab Drivers Urge Mayor To Provide Debt ReliefNew York City yellow cab drivers demand Mayor Bill de Blasio deliver on a promise to provide much-needed debt relief.

New Efforts Underway On Long Island To Get COVID Vaccines Into Minority CommunitiesThere are new efforts on Long Island to make sure minority communities have equal access to COVID vaccines. Local leaders say those residents already face an uphill battle in convincing residents that vaccinations are safe; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Westchester Man Wearing Varsity Jacket Charged In Capitol RiotA Westchester County man is charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Global Campaign Urges Ban On Facial Recognition TechnologyA global campaign to ban facial recognition technology launched Tuesday. Critics say the technology creates privacy issues and can contribute to racial profiling; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Newly Divorced New Jersey Mom Donating Wedding, Engagement RingsA New Jersey mother is hoping to give back to a couple struggling during the pandemic. She's newly divorced, and she's donating her wedding and engagement rings; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Pennsylvania Siblings Send Care Packages To Nursing Home ResidentsTwo siblings in Pennsylvania are working hard to bring joy to others. They're putting smiles on the faces of thousands of nursing home residents who are still unable to see their loved ones because of the pandemic; Nikki Battiste reports for CBS2.

SUNY Chancellor Says It's Time To Rethink Higher Education After Major Drop In ApplicationsThe SUNY system has lost a fifth of its prospective students. It's the largest one-year drop ever in its college applications. Its chancellor says the drop-off signals a time to rethink higher education; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Internet Outages Disrupt Remote Learning, Work In NortheastWidespread internet outages disrupted remote learning and work Tuesday for people across the northeast.

Bill Would Allow More Food Vendors To Get Street Permits In NYCMore food vendors could come to New York City streets if a bill is passed that would help those who haven't been able to get a permit for decades, but restaurant owners worry what that means for their bottom line; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

100-Year-Old Staten Island Woman Beats COVIDA 100-year-old Staten Island woman beat the coronavirus.

Westchester County Campaign Urges Residents To Reach Out For Mental Health HelpAmericans are reporting higher rates of anxiety and depression, and it's being linked to the pandemic with months of stress and social distancing taking a toll. It's also led to a new push in Westchester to spread the word about help with mental health; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Remembering Basketball Great Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna 1 Year After DeathOne year ago Tuesday, the world lost a sports legend. Basketball great Kobe Bryant was killed, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash in California; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Proposed Settlement Aims To Protect Drinking Water In NewarkIn a proposed settlement submitted in federal court, Newark residents have secured safe drinking water protections from lead contamination.

New Jersey Opens More Mega COVID Vaccination SitesMore mega vaccination sites are up and running in New Jersey, but in many other places, demand keeps outpacing supply; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Alleged Kellyanne Conway Twitter Post Being InvestigatedAn investigation has been launched after a topless photo of Kellyanne Conway's 16-year-old daughter showed up on Conway's Twitter account.

Longtime CBS News Executives On Administrative Leave After Allegations Of Racist, Sexist BehaviorTwo longtime CBS News executives are now on administrative leave as ViacomCBS investigates allegations of racist and sexist behavior. The allegations came to light in a report published by the Los Angeles Times; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

President Biden Announces Increase In COVID Vaccine Supply; Senators Sworn In For Trump's Impeachment TrialPresident Joe Biden has announced an increase in the number of vaccines states will be able to get. This comes as senators were sworn in Tuesday afternoon for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Vulnerable Seniors In NYC Unable To Get COVID Vaccine As City Faces ShortageAs New York City faces a supply shortage, some of the city's most vulnerable seniors are not able to go out to get the COVID vaccine. Councilmember Mark Treyger is trying to change that; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Coronavirus Headlines: Jan. 26, 2021New coronavirus travel restrictions are now in effect.

Weather Advisory In Effect As Wintry Mix Moves Through Tri-State AreaA winter weather advisory was in effect Tuesday evening; CBS2's Lonnie Quinn reports.

New York Weather: Tuesday Afternoon 1/26 CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the forecast.

