New York Weather: CBS2 1/27 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 27 at 6 p.m.

43 minutes ago

FDA Issues Import Alert On Hand Sanitizer From MexicoThere's a consumer alert as the U.S. issues an import alert on alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

47 minutes ago

New York State Senate Calls For Stiffer Penalties For Housing DiscriminationThe New York State Senate on Wednesday called for stiffer penalties for housing discrimination. This follows an undercover investigation on Long Island that revealed efforts to keep minorities away from white neighborhoods; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

50 minutes ago

Only On CBS2: Assemblywoman Unveils Legislation To Help Police Quickly Access Cell Phone Location Data In EmergenciesIt's been nearly a month since a driver and his passenger were terrorized by a group of cyclists in Manhattan's Flatiron District. Now, an assemblywoman is stepping in with an idea she says would help police respond sooner in situations like this; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

1 hour ago

COVID Vaccination Sites In Underserved NYC Communities Vaccinating People From Outside AreaGetting a coronavirus vaccine is proving difficult in parts of our area. Vaccination sites have been set up in underserved communities to give people better access, but CBS2 has learned people from outside those communities are using them, too; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

1 hour ago

Apple Urges Users To Update iOS To Avoid Being HackedApple is urging users to update its latest software to avoid getting hacked.

1 hour ago

NFL Honoring Everyday Heroes At Super Bowl LIVThe NFL is honoring three Americans for helping their communities during this challenging year, and these everyday heroes are getting a once-in-a-lifetime moment at the Super Bowl; Manuel Bojorquez reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Wednesday Marks Holocaust Remembrance DayWednesday is Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day the world commemorates the millions of Jewish people killed during the Holocaust. Wednesday also marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest of the Nazi concentration camps; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

1 hour ago

Should You Take Acetaminophen Or Ibuprofen Before Getting The COVID Vaccine?As more people start to get the COVID vaccine, some are asking how to minimize possible side effects and raising concerns about taking medication before getting immunized. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez spoke to a doctor who actually went through it.

2 hours ago

Actress Cloris Leachman Dies In California At Age 94Veteran actress Cloris Leachman has died at age 94.

2 hours ago

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea Delivers Annual State Of The NYPD AddressOne day after an NYPD officer was shot in the line of duty, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea delivered the annual State of the NYPD address.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Receiving More COVID Vaccines As UK Variant SpreadsMore coronavirus vaccines are on their way to the Garden State. It comes as the COVID-19 variant spreads, killing one New Jersey resident; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

All Sports Allowed To Resume In Nassau County Next WeekAll sports, including those considered high risk, can resume in Nassau County on Monday.

2 hours ago

New Effort Underway To Fully Reinstate New Jersey State And Local Tax DeductionsA cap on the SALT deduction is hitting Tri-State Area residents hard in their wallets and forcing people to move away. There's now a new effort at the federal level to fully reinstate New Jersey State and Local Tax deductions; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Former CBS2 Reporter Makes New Allegations Of Racist, Sexist, Homophobic Behavior Against ExecutivesNew allegations of racist, sexist and homophobic behavior against two longtime CBS executives are being leveled by a former CBS2 reporter. Jericka Duncan reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Crews On Scene Of Water Main Break In New RochelleCrews were on the scene of a water main break in New Rochelle on Wednesday; Dan Rice reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

CDC Says Schools Can Reopen Amid COVID-19 PandemicThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of the coronavirus spreading in schools is small, and based on its new research says schools can reopen during the pandemic. But the key to returning to school lies outside the classroom; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 hours ago

Crews Working To Repair Water Main Break In New RochelleCrews were on the scene of a water main break in New Rochelle on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

White House Raises Concerns About COVID-19 Variants, Domestic TerrorismA new warning has been issued about the potential for domestic terrorism in the United States. Meanwhile, the White House faces new concerns about COVID-19 variants; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Officer Recovering After Being Shot In The BronxAn NYPD officer is recovering in the hospital after a gun fight in the Bronx on Tuesday night. Police say the officer was shot in the back during a traffic stop; CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says Plan For NYC To Resume Indoor Dining Is Coming This WeekThere's new hope for struggling New York City restaurants. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says by the end of the week, he'll have a plan to let them resume limited indoor dining; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

Shocking Video Shows Young Boys Being Attacked By Man On Bronx Subway PlatformShocking video shows two young boys being attacked by a man on a subway platform in the Bronx; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Officer Recovering After Being Shot By Suspect In The BronxSources identified the officer as 31-year-old Daniel Vargas, who has been with the department for nearly seven years and comes from a family of police officers. CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

Cuomo Announces Changes To Coronavirus Orange ZonesGov. Andrew Cuomo gives latest update on covid vaccine and rolling back restrictions in some orange and yellow zones.

7 hours ago