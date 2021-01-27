Fanalysis: Super Bowl LV -- Part 2CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at Super Bowl LV with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, and sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Fanalysis: Super Bowl LV -- Part 1CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at Super Bowl LV with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, and sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Actress Cicely Tyson Discusses 2013 Tony Award NominationCBS2's Dana Tyler spoke with legendary actress Cicely Tyson in 2013 about her Tony nomination for her performance in "The Trip to Bountiful."

New York Weather: CBS2 1/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 29 at 6 p.m.

Lowe's Announces New Plan To Hire 50,000 WorkersHome improvement retailer Lowe's is planning to hire more than 50,000 new workers and award $80 million in bonuses to current employees.

100 Rescued Dogs Arrive At JFK AirportOne hundred dogs landed at JFK Airport on Friday morning to meet their forever families. Many were rescued from illegal traffickers in China's dog meat trade; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Cicely Tyson Remembered At New Jersey School Named After HerThe late, legendary actor Cicely Tyson is being remembered for more than her acting. Students and staff at a New Jersey school that bears her name say Tyson's legacy will go on; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Bronx DA Defers Prosecution On Man Accused Of Assaulting EMTThe Bronx District Attorney's office has deferred prosecution on a man accused of sexually assaulting an EMT as she responded to a fire in the Bronx.

NYC Musicians Performing In Socially Distanced Pop-Up ConcertsSome of New York's finest classically trained musicians are still performing. If you're in the right place at the right time, you can stumble upon a live pop-up concert; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Brooklyn Family Who Lost Everything In Fire Worried About New Housing CostsA Brooklyn family that has lost everything in a fire is worried about keeping up with new housing costs while keeping their 1-year-old safe and healthy; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Study Shows Anti-Inflammatory Drug May Reduce Risk Of Hospitalization In COVID-19 PatientsWhile the coronavirus vaccine rollout is improving, hospitals around the country are still overrun with COVID cases. That's why experts say anything that keeps people from getting hospitalized would be a big help; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Cardinal Dolan In Quarantine After COVID ExposureTimothy Cardinal Dolan is in quarantine.

NY Lawmakers Want Prisoners Given Priority For COVID VaccineSome New York State lawmakers are now calling for immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for prisoners.

Parents Who Lost Children To Gun Violence Raise AwarenessA somber milestone in America begins Monday -- gun violence survivors' week.

Long Island Community Worries About Surge In Gang ViolenceOn Long Island, residents, police and community activists worry about a surge in gang violence. Law enforcement and prosecutors have cracked down on crime, but now one town is seeing an uptick; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Suspects In Violent Chinatown Attack Turn Themselves InSome of the suspects accused in a violent attack caught on camera in Chinatown turned themselves in to police, but they claim they're the good guys and say the man targeted for the beating was no victim; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Cuomo Administration Responds To Report On COVID-Related Deaths In New York Nursing HomesThe Cuomo administration is now responding to a report about COVID-related deaths in New York nursing homes. That preliminary report says the number of deaths may have been undercounted and lack of compliance put residents at increased risk of harm; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

New Yorkers Brave Brutal Cold To Have Fun OutdoorsBrutal cold couldn't keep everyone indoors Friday, and it wasn't just the outdoor workers. Some New Yorkers braved the chill to have some fun; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Truck Hits Overpass On Hutchinson River ParkwayPolice in Westchester County are investigating after a box truck hit an overpass on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

Police Body Cam Video Shows Newark Officers Rushing 2-Year-Old Girl, Man To Hospital After ShootingTwo Newark officers are being hailed as heroes for rushing a 2-year-old girl who was shot to the hospital. Those frantic moments were caught on camera; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Iconic Actress Cicely Tyson Dies At Age 96Iconic actress Cicely Tyson died Thursday at the age of 96. Born in Harlem, Tyson was a trailblazer on the stage and screen; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Johnson & Johnson Says One-Shot COVID Vaccine Could Stem Tide Of PandemicJohnson and Johnson says its breakthrough, one-shot vaccine could stem the tide of the growing coronavirus pandemic; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Nearly 725,000 Total COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In New JerseyNew Jersey is now closing in on administering 725,000 COVID vaccines statewide.

Indoor Dining Allowed To Resume In NYC On Valentine's DayNew York City diners will soon have the option to come in from the cold. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says indoor dining can resume in the five boroughs on Valentine's Day, but not all restaurant owners are in love with the announcement; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

