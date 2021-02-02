Westchester Crews, Residents Working To Clear SnowThe county is under a state of emergency through Thursday, with heavy snow totals reported there. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from Mount Vernon.

6 minutes ago

Plow Pushes Snow Off OverpassThe push to clear snow during Monday's winter storm may have caused a big problem for some car owners in Brooklyn.

13 minutes ago

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's Daily Media Briefing -- Feb. 2, 2021The governor has the latest on the cleanup in the Garden State following Monday's big snowstorm.

16 minutes ago

New Yorkers Doing Their Part To Dig Out After Winter StormNew York City public schools will return for in-person classes Wednesday, following a major winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow. CBS2's John Dias has more on the cleanup efforts in Queens.

18 minutes ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio Holds Daily Media Briefing -- Feb. 2, 2021The mayor discusses New York City's cleanup following Monday's massive snowstorm and offers the latest on COVID-19 vaccinations.

22 minutes ago

New Jersey In 'Bullseye' Of Winter StormCBS2's John Elliott has a check on conditions in West Caldwell.

33 minutes ago

NYPD: Tyrone Cooper Facing Charges After Harlem Mother Brutally Attacked Outside Liquor StoreA suspect is under arrest after a brutal attack on a Harlem mother that sparked outrage in the community. Katie Johnston reports.

47 minutes ago

Winter Storm Update: Tuesday 2/2 11 a.m. CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the latest information as the major winter storm exits our area.

2 hours ago

Digging Out: Winter Storm Clean-Up Safety TipsCBSN New York's John Elliott shares an update on storm cleanup and some important safety tips.

2 hours ago

Winter Storm Update: Tuesday Morning 2/2 10 a.m. UpdateCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest on the powerful winter storm that brought more than two feet of snow to parts of our area.

3 hours ago

NYC Sanitation Commissioner On Storm CleanupCBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi hear from New York City Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson on the ongoing storm cleanup.

5 hours ago

Nassau County Executive On Storm Cleanup EffortsCBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi hear from Nassau County Executive Laura Curran about storm cleanup on Long Island.

6 hours ago

NJ DOT On Morning Driving ConditionsCBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi hear from New Jersey Department of Transportation Communications Director Steve Schapiro about the current road conditions.

6 hours ago

Westchester County Executive On State Of EmergencyCBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi hear from Westchester County Executive George Latimer on the ongoing state of emergency and storm cleanup.

6 hours ago

Rochester Officer Suspended After 9-Year-Old Pepper SprayedA Rochester police officer has been suspended after pepper spraying a 9-year-old girl, and two others are on administrative leave.

6 hours ago

Crews Hoping To Get Roads And Rails Back On TrackMonday's winter storm made travel treacherous on both the roads and rails across Long Island. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan has more from Mineola.

6 hours ago

Treacherous Driving Conditions In Westchester CountyWestchester County will be under a state of emergency until Thursday after the county saw impressive snow totals from Monday's winter storm. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

7 hours ago

Flood Waters, Fierce Winds Along Jersey ShoreMonday's winter storm brought on coastal flooding along the Jersey Shore, leaving roads under water and impossible to pass. CBS2's Meg Baker has more from Monmouth County.

7 hours ago

Winter Storm Buries New York City Streets, SidewalksAbove ground subway and commuter rail service resumes this morning. But those planning to travel by car have a lot of issues to deal with, including digging out their vehicles. CBS2's John Dias has an update from Astoria, Queens.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Snow Lingers TuesdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn looks ahead to the second day of this two-part snowstorm on Tuesday.

14 hours ago

Storm Watch: Snow Plows Burying Cars In WestchesterCBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on the snowstorm in Mount Vernon.

14 hours ago

Storm Watch: Flooding Remains A Big Concern On Jersey ShoreCBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest conditions in hard-hit Belmar.

14 hours ago

Storm Watch: Mobile 2 Takes It Slow In Washington HeightsCBS2's Ali Bauman reports on conditions on the road during the end of the first full day of the snowstorm.

14 hours ago