Dozens Join Snowball Fight In Washington Square ParkDozens of people joined in the fight for some good old fun in Washington Square Park on Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 2 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Mother Of 3 Traumatized After Being Struck By Stray Bullet Inside Bronx ApartmentA mother of three was struck by a stray bullet while inside her Bronx kitchen. Police say it was one of six shootings citywide during Monday's winter storm; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Repeals Parts Of Controversial State LawGov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a measure repealing parts of the so-called "Walking While Trans" law.

2 hours ago

James Gennaro Leads In Queens Special Election For City CouncilWith 95% of precincts reporting in the Queens special election, James Gennaro holds a 60% lead.

2 hours ago

Officer Brian Sicknick Lying In Honor In U.S. Capitol RotundaTuesday night, the remains of slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick were brought to the U.S. Capitol, where they are lying in honor.

2 hours ago

Biden Administration Unveils Plans To Send COVID Vaccines To Local PharmaciesThe Biden administration is hoping Americans will soon be able to get vaccinated at their local pharmacy, and it could come as soon as next week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Outdoor Dining Reopening Falls Flat For Many NYC Restaurants After Winter StormRestaurants in New York City were forced to suspend outdoor dining Monday during the worst of the winter storm, and now they're busy digging out while waiting for customers to return; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

Winter Storm Leads To Flooding On Fire IslandSnow wasn't the only problem Tuesday. Pictures from Fire Island show flooded streets on Ocean Beach.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Residents Still Cleaning Up After Major Winter StormEven though the winter storm was winding down Tuesday evening, many in New Jersey were still dealing with a big mess; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

2 Sent To Hospital In Riverside Park Sledding AccidentTwo people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening after a sledding accident in Riverside Park on the Upper West Side.

3 hours ago

Kids On Long Island Take Advantage Of SnowfallOn Long Island, kids both big and small took time to enjoy the winter wonderland Tuesday; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

4 hours ago

New Jersey Digging Out From Biggest Snowstorm In Nearly 75 YearsWith the potential for another storm looming, New Jersey residents tried to clear away the snow from Monday's winter storm; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/2 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 2 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Activists Save Brooklyn Abolitionist Home From DemolitionFor years, activists have rallied to save a Brooklyn abolitionist home from demolition. This Black History Month, they succeeded in forever preserving that history; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

7 hours ago

Neighbor Shovels 75-Year-Old Neighbor's Driveway In New JerseyA 75-year-old New Jersey resident says he and his wife have a snow angel.

7 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility To Include Restaurant Workers, OthersGov. Andrew Cuomo has expanded the pool of people eligible to get COVID vaccines in New York. It includes restaurant workers, taxi drivers and the developmentally disabled. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains why it's a controversial decision.

7 hours ago

Driver, Passenger Rescued From Icy Pond In ConnecticutFirst responders in Connecticut struggled to save a driver and her passenger from an icy pond in the middle of the Nor'easter. That driver now faces charges; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

New York City Hiring Snow Laborers In Aftermath Of Winter StormThe winter storm and its aftermath have not stopped many people who have to get to work, and if you're looking for a job, New York City says it's hiring; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

8 hours ago

Getting Reinfected With COVID May Be More Common Than Previously Thought, Study SuggestsPeople who have been previously infected with the coronavirus may not be as protected as they think, but there's a chance a single vaccine dose will do the trick; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

8 hours ago

Connecticut Officials Hold Virtual Black History Month RoundtableTuesday afternoon, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont hosted a virtual roundtable with state officials and educators on Black History Month.

8 hours ago

Queens Special Election Continues As Planned Despite Winter StormDespite the winter storm, the Queens special election continued as planned. Eight candidates are vying to fill the City Council seat formerly held by Rory Lanceman, the this election, rank choice voting was used for the first time; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

Man Arrested In Connection To Brutal Attack Outside Harlem Liquor StoreA woman was brutally attacked by a group of men outside a Harlem liquor store after she says she declined an offer to pay for a bottle of wine. The NYPD says one of the suspects is in custody after police arrested him for another assault; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

8 hours ago

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Speaks Out About Being A Sexual Assault SurvivorNew York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she is a sexual assault survivor. She shared her story on social media; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

8 hours ago