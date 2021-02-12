MTA Launches New COVID-19 Spots Featuring Famous New York VoicesNew subway announcements from some familiar voices are reminding riders to be safe during the pandemic.

5 minutes ago

Truck Damaged After Striking Bridge On Hutchinson River ParkwayThe top of a truck was ripped apart after striking a bridge on the Hutchinson River Parkway on Friday.

13 minutes ago

Florist With Ties To New Jersey Breaking Hearts Ahead Of Valentine's DayInstead of creating happy memories, some customers say a business with ties to New Jersey is breaking hearts all over the country; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 12 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Long Island Couple Who Beat Coronavirus Renews VowsThis Valentine's Day is extra special for one Long Island couple. They're renewing their vows after defeating the coronavirus.

3 hours ago

Lunar New Year Begins, Celebrating Year Of The OxLunar New Year begins Friday. The holiday is a chance to start fresh and spend time with loved ones in the hopes of good things to come. This Lunar New Year celebrates the year of the ox; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Cuomo Administration Under Fire After More Revelations About COVID Nursing Home DeathsSome New York lawmakers are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be stripped of the emergency powers he was granted to handle New York's coronavirus pandemic. The fallout comes amid more revelations the Cuomo administration initially undercounted nursing home deaths; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

Valentine's Day, Dating Complicated By Coronavirus PandemicValentine's Day is right around the corner, but once again, the holiday is complicated by the coronavirus. CBS2's Nick Caloway took a look at the world of dating during a pandemic.

3 hours ago

Long Island Students Make Valentine's Day Cards For Hospital WorkersStudents at Notre Dame Catholic School on Long Island made Valentine's Day cards for their health care heroes.

3 hours ago

New Research Shows More Adults Developing Peanut AllergiesPeanut allergies are typically considered a problem for children, but new research shows that many adults are now developing the potentially life-threatening allergy; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Meets With President Joe Biden To Discuss COVID ReliefGov. Andrew Cuomo was in Washington on Friday for his first meeting with President Joe Biden about COVID relief. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

4 hours ago

Transit Unions Demand Stiffer Penalties For Spitting IncidentsNew York City Transit workers say enough is enough. They want stiffer penalties for anyone who spits at them.

4 hours ago

Some Customers Say Online Florist With Ties To New Jersey Is MisleadingValentine's Day is Sunday, but buyer beware if you plan on ordering flowers online. Some customers say one business with ties to New Jersey is breaking hearts all over the country; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

4 hours ago

Black History Month: New York City And The Underground RailroadAs we celebrate Black History Month, we continue to share inspirational stories of survival. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock took a look at the role New York played in the Underground Railroad.

4 hours ago

Family Of Woman Charged In Connection With Jennifer Dulos' Disappearance Speaks OutFor the first time, we are hearing from the family of a woman charged in connection with the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, the missing mother from Connecticut.

4 hours ago

Police Find Party Bus Packed With People, Weapons In BrooklynPolice say they discovered a party bus in Brooklyn packed with people and weapons after a tip; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

4 hours ago

CDC Outlines New Guidelines For Reopening K-12 Schools SafelyThe CDC has outlined new guidelines on reopening K-12 schools safely. It comes as many students in our area have not physically been in a classroom in nearly a year; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

COVID In New Jersey: Parents Allowed To Attend Youth Sporting EventsGov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing parents in New Jersey back into school sporting events.

4 hours ago

Some New Jersey Residents Have COVID Vaccine Appointments Canceled After Calling State's HotlineIn New Jersey, problems persist for those making appointments for the COVID vaccine. Some people who booked appointments through the state's hotline say they were abruptly canceled; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

Tri-State Area Drug Stores Now Allowed To Distribute COVID VaccineThousands of drug stores across the Tri-State Area are now able to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to customers.

4 hours ago

Indoor Dining Allowed At 25% Capacity For NYC RestaurantsNew York City restaurants are welcoming diners back inside for the first time in months; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Impeachment Trial: Lawyers For Donald Trump Accuse Democrats Of Hating Former PresidentThe lawyers for Donald Trump made their case Friday, accusing Democrats of hating the former president; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

'More Than Just A Bar': Harlem Hops Shares History And Connection Through Beer"Beer is not limited to the white, bearded bros you're used to seeing promoting it," co-owner Kim Harris told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

6 hours ago

Press Conference: Gov. Phil Murphy Update On Coronavirus Restrictions And Youth SportsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's 2/12/21 coronavirus press conference.

7 hours ago