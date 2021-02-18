New York Weather: CBS2 2/18 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 18 at 11 p.m.

Sen. Ted Cruz Under Fire After Flying To Cancun Amid Crisis In TexasSen. Ted Cruz had no heat and hot water like many other Texans, but unlike many of his constituents, he jetted off to Cancun. Thursday, he tried to give an explanation about why he really went; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Violent Arrest Caught On Video Inside Manhattan Subway StationVideo shows a violent arrest at a Manhattan subway station.

Winter Fatigue Setting In As More Snow Falls Across Tri-State AreaThursday was another day of digging out as winter fatigue has set in for many across the Tri-State Area; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

4 Adults, 6 Children Injured In Gas Explosion At Bronx Apartment BuildingA gas explosion at a Bronx apartment building Thursday injured ten people, including six children; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Experts Say Employers Can Mandate COVID Vaccines For EmployeesAs COVID vaccine eligibility expands, many are wondering if workplaces will make vaccinations mandatory, and if they're even allowed to do so; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 2/18 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 18 at 6 p.m.

NASA Successfully Lands Rover Perseverance On MarsNASA successfully landed its rover Perseverance on Mars on Thursday. The mobile robot is already hard at work sending back pictures from the red planet; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

Veteran New Rochelle Teacher Dies Of COVID-19A veteran New Rochelle teacher will be laid to rest Friday after losing her battle with COVID last week. Even as her family grieves, they are proud of the life she lived and the difference she made; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Mix Of Snow, Sleet Falls On Top Of Already Fallen Snow In New JerseyNew Jersey saw a mix of snow and sleet Thursday; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

6 Children Among Those Injured In Bronx Apartment Building ExplosionA Bronx neighborhood was rocked by a gas explosion inside a three-story apartment building Thursday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Black History Month: PDA Soccer Urban Initiative Opens Field In New Jersey In Effort To Bring Sport Into Underserved CommunitiesAs Black History Month continues, we take a look at a new initiative that aims to bring soccer into underserved neighborhoods that never had a public field. The goal is to change who is playing the game and gaining opportunity from the sport; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

New Yorkers In Texas Trying To Ride Out Deadly Winter StormMillions of people in Texas are still without power and water because of the deadly winter disaster slamming much of the Midwest. Among them are several current and former New Yorkers trying their best to ride out the storm; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

New Jersey Mayors Working Together To Raise Money For Black, Brown Business OwnersNew Jersey mayors are banding together to raise millions to help Black and brown business owners. Private donors like Shaquille O'Neal to major companies are providing funds; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Man Arrested In Possible Anti-Asian Bias Attack In QueensThe NYPD has arrested a man in a possible bias attack against an Asian-American woman in Queens.

Winter Storm Causes Dangerous Road Conditions In Some New York SuburbsThursday's winter storm dumped several inches of snow in the northern suburbs, making for some dangerous road conditions; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Congressional Democrats Unveil Immigration Overhaul PlanCongressional Democrats unveiled a plan Thursday for a major immigration overhaul. It would include a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Mechanic Dies After Becoming Trapped Under Elevator In Bronx BuildingThe cause of a deadly elevator accident in the Bronx is under investigation.

Efforts To Take Back Emergency Powers From Gov. Andrew Cuomo Moving ForwardEfforts in Albany to take back emergency powers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo are moving forward in response to his handling of nursing homes during the COVID pandemic; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Long Island Officials Concerned About Road Salt Supply As Winter Storms Keep ComingLong Island officials are expressing concern about a shrinking supply of road salt. The say problems with the BQE have cut their shipments in half; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New Yorkers Once Again Clearing Snow From Roads, Sidewalks After Another Winter StormThe New York City Sanitation Department is once again out on the roads and New Yorkers are digging out after Thursday's snowfall; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Snow, Ice On Power Lines Could Cause Power Outages In New JerseyThe snow on the roads isn't the only concern in New Jersey. Snow and ice on power lines could also lead to outages; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Some More Accumulation Expected Across Tri-State Area Through Friday NightUp to eight inches of snow is blanketing the Tri-State Area tonight; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

9 Hurt, Including 2 Children, After Gas Explosion In The BronxA gas explosion in the Bronx on Thursday left nine people hurt, including two children; CBS2's Cory James reports.

