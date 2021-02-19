New York Weather: CBS2 2/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 19 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Judge Esther Salas Speaks To '60 Minutes' About Deadly AmbushThere's new information in a deadly shooting ambush at the home of a federal judge in New Jersey.

2 hours ago

Illegal Installations Discovered After Gas Explosion At Bronx BuildingIn the Bronx, city officials say illegal work was discovered at the site of a gas explosion. The blast Thursday left multiple people hurt, including six children; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Con Ed Repairing Leaking Gas Main In BrooklynWorkers were on the scene of a gas leak in Brooklyn on Friday night.

2 hours ago

Hundreds Of Officers Patrolling Subway Trains, StationsHundreds of NYPD officers patrolled the subways Friday night.

2 hours ago

Texans In Desperate Need Of Food, Water Amid CrisisMillions of Americans are suffering through another night of freezing temperatures. From Texas to Tennessee, people are in desperate need of food and water; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

More COVID Vaccination Sites Opening In NYC As Gov. Cuomo Offers Updates On Nursing Home VisitationFamilies will soon be able to visit loved ones as the governor tries to smooth things over after weeks of bitter turmoil about nursing home deaths; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Fire Blamed For Power Outages, Carbon Monoxide Scare In BrooklynA manhole fire is being blamed for power outages and a carbon monoxide scare in Brooklyn.

4 hours ago

Black History Month: A Closer Look At The Racial Wealth Gap In AmericaAs we celebrate Black History Month, we're taking a closer look at the racial wealth gap in America and its roots in the modern suburbs. The typical white household has about 10 times the accumulated wealth of the typical Black household. CBS This Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil dug into his own family history to help find out why.

7 hours ago

Texas Now Facing Water Crisis After Power Is RestoredIn Texas, the power is being restored, but the state is facing another crisis. Water is cut off, and it's creating more havoc; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

7 hours ago

President Biden Lays Out America's Vision On Foreign PolicyBefore heading to Michigan on Friday, President Joe Biden addressed world leaders at two major conferences and laid out America's new vision on foreign policy. The president aimed to draw a clean break from his predecessor and called for global cooperation to face multiple challenges; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 19 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

101-Year-Old World War II Veteran Keeps Spirits Soaring On Long IslandA remarkable centenarian on Long Island is keeping spirits soaring. Walter Reed served in World War II, and his strength and courage are inspiring much younger vets around him; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Carnegie Hall Performances Canceled Through JulyFor the first time in its 130-year history, Carnegie Hall will miss an entire season because of the pandemic.

7 hours ago

Volunteers Help Senior Citizens Get COVID Vaccine AppointmentsAs many people have experienced, trying to find a COVID vaccination appointment can be a daunting task, especially for seniors. Now, so-called "Vaccine Angels" are taking it upon themselves to help; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Announces Updates On Nursing Home Visitation, Rapid TestingFamilies will soon be able to see loved ones living in New York's nursing homes. The announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo also included big news about rapid testing; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

Girl Scout Cookie Sales Go Online Due To Pandemic RestrictionsCOVID-19 has changed the way so many of us operate, and that includes the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. All their cookies sales are being done online this year due to pandemic restrictions; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

7 hours ago

How To Help People In TexasOne crisis is ending, but another begins in Texas. People are in desperate need of water, food and shelter, and there are ways you can help; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

City Health Officials Suggest New Yorkers Follow Double Mask MandateThere's a new recommendation in New York City when it comes to masking up to stop the COVID spread. Following CDC guidelines, city health officials want New Yorkers to now follow a double mask mandate; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

Former Yankees Player Johnny Damon Arrested On DUI ChargesFormer Yankees star Johnny Damon has been arrested for a DUI in Florida.

8 hours ago

Long Island Community Groups Collaborate On Police Reform PlanThere's a collaboration on Long Island among community groups to come up with a plan for police reform. The state is mandating changes in police policies, and advocates say their transparent plan, not the county's, is exactly what's needed now; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Elected Officials Speak Out Against 'Alarming Surge' In Violence Against Asian PeopleA Hollywood actress is speaking out about an attack on a woman in Flushing that went viral. It comes as federal elected officials are speaking out against what they say is an "alarming surge" in violence against Asian people; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

8 hours ago

Brooklyn, Queens Vaccination Hubs Start Taking AppointmentsGov. Andrew Cuomo says people can start making appointments for federally backed mass vaccination sites.

8 hours ago

Cuomo: Indoor Dining Capacity In NYC Expands To 35% Next WeekGov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that New York City restaurants can increase indoor dining capacity.

8 hours ago