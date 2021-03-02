Gov. Cuomo On Verge Of Losing Some Emergency Pandemic Powers While Facing Mounting ScandalsThere were increasing calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign at a rally outside his Manhattan office Tuesday. He's facing mounting scandals, including accusations of sexual harassment, and now he's on the verge of losing some of his emergency pandemic powers; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

'The Nourish Spot' Wins $62,000 Grant From Beauty BrandA Queens juice bar is the lucky recipient of a grant from a Beverly Hills make-up brand with a mission to help Black communities.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/2 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 2 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Dr. Oz Helps Port Authority Police Revive Man At Newark AirportIt was like a scene from a TV drama playing out in real life. A well-known TV doctor helped Port Authority Police revive a man at Newark Airport on Monday night; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

2 Suffolk Police Officers Suspended Over Violent ArrestTwo Suffolk County police officers are suspended without pay following a violent arrest that was captured on body cam video.

2 hours ago

Sources: Mother Of Abandoned Child Now Under ArrestPolice have arrested the woman seen on video Friday night with a little girl before the child was found alone on a Bronx street.

2 hours ago

Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin Considering Running For GovernorAt least one New York lawmaker is hinting towards a possible run for governor.

2 hours ago

President Biden Lays Out Ambitious COVID Vaccine Plan While Concern About New York Variant GrowsPresident Joe Biden is laying out his most ambitious COVID vaccine plan yet, and he wants all educators to be vaccinated by the end of this month in an effort to open schools as soon as possible; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: NYC Once Epicenter Of Virus Outbreak In U.S.CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas offers a glimpse of the pandemic's deadly impact on the five boroughs.

4 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Vaccine And Road AheadCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has a look at the various vaccines and their efficacy as Americans hope and pray the shots will lead to life returning as normal sooner rather than later.

4 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Confusion And Chaos During Initial Months Of PandemicCBS2's Dr. Max Gomez has a look at the virus' origin and how it spread around the world.

4 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: NYC Once The Epicenter Of U.S. OutbreakCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas offers a glimpse of the pandemic's deadly impact on the five boroughs.

4 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: What's Next For Long-Haulers?Some people are still dealing with long-term effects from coronavirus even though the virus has left their bodies. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

5 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Essential Workers Kept NYC, Tri-State Area In BusinessCBS2's Alice Gainer has more on the delivery workers and others who put their own health at risk to make sure you received services.

5 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Dealing With Food InsecurityAs CBS2's Vanessa Murdock explains, many people struggled to eat properly during the pandemic. Many food pantries and other charitable organizations stepped in to fill that void.

5 hours ago

New Jersey Woman Helps People Experiencing Homelessness Through Community Kindness ClosetEvery day, a New Jersey woman travels to Newark to help people experiencing homelessness, but Tuesday, she took it a step further. She offered for them to spend a day out of the cold and take them to a place they could feel the warmth from the community; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

6 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Economic CrisisCBS2's Dave Carlin speaks to several area residents who were forced to reinvent themselves after losing their jobs or deciding to change careers as a result of the financial hardship caused by the virus.

6 hours ago

Hockey Fans Return To Prudential CenterThe Prudential Center is set to welcome back spectators for Tuesday's game between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/2 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 2 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Broadway Musical 'Rent' Marks 25th AnniversaryThis year marks the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking Broadway musical "Rent."

7 hours ago

Massapequa Community Rallying To Save Ceramics ShopA Long Island shopkeeper used to open up her art studio to her community, but with the pandemic, she's in need and her generosity is now being repaid; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Hockey Fans Return To Prudential Center In NewarkA limited number of fans will be cheering on the New Jersey Devils at Tuesday night's game; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

7 hours ago

Photos Show Children In New Jersey Wearing Blackface, Afro Wigs For Purim CostumesThere are calls for a New Jersey community to come together after children wore blackface and afro wigs as costumes for the Jewish holiday of Purim. Children usually dress up as historical characters to celebrate the festive holiday; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

New Jersey Nonprofit Project Kind Helps People Experiencing HomelessnessEvery day, a New Jersey woman travels to Newark to help people experiencing homelessness, but Tuesday, she took it a step further; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

8 hours ago