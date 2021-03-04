Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing as Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine arrives in New York City.

New York Weather: CBS2's 3/4 Thursday Afternoon UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

Small Business Owners Expect Economic Recovery To Take Years Following PandemicWorking from home was a unlikely reality for many before stay-at-home orders last spring. The trend has caught on and some small businesses are suffering as a result, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Norah O'Donnell Previews Exclusive Interview With Cuomo AccuserCBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell sat down for an exclusive interview with Charlotte Bennett, one of the women accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment.

Woman Sentenced For Death Of Long Island Anti-Gang ActivistAnnmarie Drago, the Long Island nurse convicted of killing a mother who was an anti-gang activist, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

Smaller Entertainment Venues Set To Reopen Next Month In New YorkSmaller entertainment venues across New York City will soon welcome back audiences, with plenty of rules in place. CBS2's John Dias reports.

NYPD Searching For Multiple Suspects In 3 Separate Attacks In Last Few WeeksPolice have released surveillance video of three more suspects they’re looking for in a series of unrelated subway attacks. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke with one of the victims.

Blind In The Pandemic: Local Musician Noé Socha Faces Special Challenges Amid The COVID-19 Outbreak"I just think that for this to be exposed is important, so people have a little bit more flexibility and understanding," Socha told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

Man Shot Inside Bronx LaundromatPolice have released new video of a shooting inside a laundromat in the Bronx.

Police: Man Punches Woman On Subway PlatformPolice say the suspect asked the woman for a dollar and became angry when she said she had no money.

Search For Suspect In Subway Cane AttackPolice are searching for a man they say attacked another man with a cane on an A train in Brooklyn.

Road To Reopening: Show Will Go OnOn the road to reopening, Broadway theaters and other venues across New York will soon welcome back audiences, but there will be plenty of restrictions in place. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Man Shot To Death In The BronxA 27-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in the Bronx.

New York Weather: Cooling OffCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations, Asks New Yorkers To Hold JudgementGov. Andrew Cuomo broke his silence Wednesday on the sexual assault allegations against him while asking New Yorkers to hold their judgement until they have all the facts; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/3 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 3 at 11 p.m.

Asian Man Attacked In Lower East Side Subway Station, Police InvestigatingPolice are investigating and searching for a suspect after another Asian New Yorker is the victim of a violent attack; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone Recovering From Pacemaker SurgeryYankees manager Aaron Boone is recovering from pacemaker surgery; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Arts And Entertainment Venues In New York Get The Green Light To Reopen At Reduced CapacityIn just under a month, New Yorkers will be able to start seeing shows at smaller venues again; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing At JFK AirportThere was an emergency landing at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday night.

Gov. Cuomo Says He Will Not Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations: 'I Never Touched Anyone Inappropriately'In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately and apologized repeatedly. He also asked New Yorkers not to judge him until all the facts are in; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

New York Weather: CBS2 3/3 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 3 at 6 p.m.

Asbury Park Ready For A Busy Summer With COVID Safety Precautions In PlaceThe countdown to summer is on for many. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock went to Asbury Park to see how small businesses feel about the fast approaching peak season and what plans are being made.

New Jersey Department Of Health Investigating Legionnaires' Disease ClusterThe New Jersey State Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease.

