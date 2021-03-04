New York Weather: CBS2 3/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 4 at 6 p.m.

18 minutes ago

City Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking On Pier 42Work is underway to turn an industrial pier into a public park on the Lower East Side.

23 minutes ago

Long Island Teen Sisters Honored For Helping Seniors Get COVID VaccineTeen sisters from Long Island have helped hundreds of seniors get the COVID vaccine, and they're being recognized for their selfless efforts.

25 minutes ago

COVID Victims, Front Line Workers Honored At Long Island CeremonyPeople who died from COVID-19 were remembered Thursday at a ceremony on Long Island. Front line workers, the health care heroes who have been giving their all, were also honored; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

31 minutes ago

Brooklyn Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old GirlA Brooklyn man is charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

38 minutes ago

Only On CBS2: Newark Street Team Renovating New Safe House For Those Impacted By Violence, LossA Newark street team known for preventing retaliation after crime is focusing on recovery of those who are impacted by violence and loss; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

40 minutes ago

Commuters Concerned About Homeless Population Using Drugs At NYC Train StationsCommuters are calling attention to a growing problem of drug use in the homeless population at New York City train stations; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

48 minutes ago

Connecticut Governor Announces Major Rollback In COVID RestrictionsThere's a major rollback in COVID restrictions in Connecticut. It's the most significant reopening in the Tri-State Area since the pandemic began; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

1 hour ago

Millions View TikTok Videos By New Yorker Who Discovered Secret Room Inside ApartmentA mysterious draft led to the discovery of a secret room inside a New York City apartment. Millions have been following the tenant's discovery in a series of videos on TikTok; CBS2's Steve Overymer reports.

1 hour ago

ViacomCBS Launches Streaming Service Paramount+ViacomCBS launched its rebranded and enhanced streaming service Paramount+ on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Harry & Meghan's Tell-All Has Led To Huge Rift In Royal FamilyHarry and Meghan's upcoming tell-all TV special has apparently led to a huge royal rift.

1 hour ago

Westchester, Bronx Business Leaders Going All In On Full Casino Gambling In YonkersBusiness leaders in Westchester and the Bronx are going all in on full casino gambling at Empire City in Yonkers. Adding table games to the mix of video terminals will require action in Albany, where the governor, who often holds all the cards, now has a weakened hand; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

1 hour ago

Doctors Finding Evidence Of Heart Damage In COVID SurvivorsMore COVID survivors are becoming long haulers, suffering a variety of symptoms long after their original infection passes. As doctors look deeper into the syndrome, they're finding disturbing evidence of heart damage; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

1 hour ago

Internal Review Clears New Rochelle Police OfficerAn internal review has cleared a New Rochelle Police officer of violating any departmental procedures in a fatal shooting last year.

2 hours ago

Man Kicked By Officers Files Lawsuit Against Suffolk PoliceA man who was seen on police body cam video being kicked by officers is now suing the Suffolk County Police Department for alleged civil rights violations.

2 hours ago

Woman Who Was Randomly Attacked With Sock Full Of Coins On Subway Speaks OutThree people were recently beaten in unrelated unprovoked attacks in New York's subway system; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Women Share Experiences Of How Pandemic Impacted Their Health CareWhen the pandemic hit, many with other medical conditions had to delay, stop or change their care. CBS2's Meg Baker has the story of what a new mom and a cancer patient experienced and a message about prevention.

2 hours ago

Better Business Bureau, AARP Issue Warning About COVID Vaccine ScamsAARP and the Better Business Bureau say scammers are taking advantage of seniors seeking COVID vaccines.

2 hours ago

Long Island Woman Who Ran Over Mother Of Murder Victim SentencedThe Long Island driver who ran over the mother of a victim of MS-13 gang violence was sentenced Thursday; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Senate Takes Up COVID Relief Bill; GOP To Force DelaysIn Washington on Thursday, the Senate was taking up a $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

2 hours ago

NYPD Adds 200 Surveillance Cameras To Fight Hate CrimesNew York City is taking new steps to combat hate crimes.

2 hours ago

Former Cuomo Aide Charlotte Bennett Discusses Sexual Harassment Allegations With Norah O'DonnellGov. Andrew Cuomo's former aide Charlotte Bennett spoke to CBS Evening News anchor Norah O'Donnell about her allegations against the governor.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Criticizes Gov. Cuomo For Response To Sexual Harassment AllegationsMayor Bill de Blasio is taking on Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the governor's sexual harassment scandal. The mayor on Thursday criticized Cuomo for his response to the allegations against him; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

Nassau County Doctor Charged With Murder, Accused Of Over-Prescribing Addictive DrugsIn Nassau County, a doctor is charged with murder. He allegedly over-prescribed addictive drugs that resulted in five deaths; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago