New York Weather: CBS2 3/5 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 5 at 6 p.m.

12 minutes ago

ASPCA Holds Virtual Towel Drive Amid Pandemic ShortageThe American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is holding a virtual towel drive because there's a shortage caused by the pandemic.

16 minutes ago

Ridgewood High School Senior Surprised With Drive-By From CommunityThere was a heartwarming surprise Friday for a high school senior in New Jersey.

18 minutes ago

Moms Helping Moms Provides Assistance Buying Diapers, Other Basics To Parents In NeedOne in three families in the United States cannot afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean and healthy, and a New Jersey organization says things have gotten much worse this year because of the pandemic; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

23 minutes ago

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Offered To Homebound Seniors In New York CityVaccinations for the elderly and homebound seniors in New York City are underway.

28 minutes ago

Owner Of Hackensack Brewing Company Says Business Is A 'Reflection Of Our Community'Craft beers come in a plethora of styles, but when it comes to the brewers, we're not seeing that same amount of diversity. That's what makes one brewery in New Jersey unique; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

37 minutes ago

More Bombshells Emerge Ahead Of Interview With Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleMore bombshells are emerging ahead of Sunday's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It's their first time speaking publicly since they quit their royal duties; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

54 minutes ago

Jobs Numbers Ramped Up In February Along With Vaccination EffortsAs vaccination efforts ramped up in February, so too did jobs numbers across the country. It's a sign the labor market is recovering one year into the pandemic, so who is hiring? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

58 minutes ago

Judge Vacates Convictions For 3 Men After 24 Years In PrisonThree men who served 24 years in prison for two murders were released Friday after a state judge vacated their convictions.

1 hour ago

Long Island Vaccination Sites Open For Teachers, School Staff OnlyThe number of COVID-19 cases across New York State continues to drop, but Long Island has the dubious distinction of ranking number one in new positives. Vaccination sites popped up in Nassau and Suffolk counties Friday, some for teachers and school staff only; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

1 hour ago

Senate Votes To Curb Gov. Cuomo's Emergency Pandemic PowersAmid growing scandals, the Senate votes to curb Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pandemic powers, and the Assembly is expected to follow suit; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

1 hour ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Looking At How Much Progress Health Care Workers Have Made In Treating CoronavirusThis week, we look back on where we were one year ago, and how far we've come since the first COVID cases hit the Tri-State Area. Tonight, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff looks at how the pandemic tested our health care workers and how much progress they've made in treating the deadly virus.

1 hour ago

Maia Chaka To Make History As First African-American Female Official In NFLAs we celebrate Women's History Month, history will be made in the NFL this season. Maia Chaka will become the first African-American female official in the league. She's the latest in a growing trend of women in the NFL; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

1 hour ago

Seniors In Union City Among First To Receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine In New JerseyThe distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey got a big boost Friday. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot is now available, and a group of seniors in Union City were among the first to receive it; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

1 hour ago

NYC Movie Theaters Reopen At Reduced CapacityFor the first time in almost a year, New York City movie theaters are back open; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Cuts Temporarily Halted For St. John's Episcopal Hospital In RockawaysNew York State is keeping Saint John's Episcopal Hospital in Queens funded, at least for now.

2 hours ago

Senate Moves Closer To Voting On President Biden's COVID Relief PackageThe Senate is moving closer to voting on President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief package, and the president says struggling Americans are facing a critical deadline; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal, Gov. Cuomo's Team Faces New Allegations About Nursing Home COVID DeathsGov. Andrew Cuomo is facing scandal allegations on two fronts. In addition to charges of sexual harassment, there are new allegations his aides intervened to change the data on nursing home deaths; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

54-Year-Old Man Killed In Brooklyn Elevator AccidentAn assistant building superintendent is dead and a resident is hurt after an elevator accident in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Several People, Including 2 Children, Injured After Multi-Vehicle Crash On East SideSeveral people were injured, including two children, after a crash between a van and a car sent debris flying on the East Side on Friday; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

2 hours ago

Man Knocks 5-Year-Old Boy Off Bike In Washington Square ParkPolice are searching for a man they say knocked a 5-year-old boy off his bicycle in Washington Square Park. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 3/5 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

6 hours ago

Movie Theaters Reopen After Nearly A Year Of COVID Restrictions In New York CityTheaters can reopen at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen at a time. Masks and social distancing are required, except when eating or drinking, and seat will be assigned. CBS2's John Dias reports.

6 hours ago

Hundreds Of Seniors Receive New Jersey's First Doses Of Johnson & Johnson COVID VaccineHealth officials brought the vaccines right to their apartments. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

6 hours ago