Domino Park Unveils New Outdoor Public Art InstallationThere's a new outdoor public art installation at Domino Park.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 5 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Paramedic Needs Stitches After Being Bitten On FaceA paramedic was bitten on her face in a violent attack in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Ceiling Partially Collapses On 12-Year-Old Boy Inside Brooklyn ApartmentThere was a close call in a Brooklyn apartment when a ceiling partially collapsed on a 12-year-old boy; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Aviation & Scuba Unit Conducts Rescue At SeaThere was a dramatic rescue in the Atlantic, 14 miles south of Jones Beach.

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Teen Accused In Rape On College Campus In NewburghA Brooklyn teenager is facing rape charges, accused in an attack on a college campus in Newburgh.

2 hours ago

New York State Legislature Votes To Strip Gov. Cuomo Of Emergency COVID PowersThe New York State Legislature has voted to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his emergency COVID powers. This comes as we hear new details from one of the women accusing him of sexual harassment; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Bleach Thrown At Officer During Protest In MidtownA police officer was injured after responding to clashes between protesters in Midtown on Friday.

2 hours ago

Shots Fired As NYPD Respond To Brooklyn Dispute; 2 Found StabbedPolice are investigating a stabbing in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Senate Enters Hours-Long Session Ahead Of Vote On COVID Relief PlanLate Friday, the Senate entered its hours-long session ahead of a vote on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan, but it wasn't without hurdles; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/5 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 5 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

ASPCA Holds Virtual Towel Drive Amid Pandemic ShortageThe American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is holding a virtual towel drive because there's a shortage caused by the pandemic.

7 hours ago

Ridgewood High School Senior Surprised With Drive-By From CommunityThere was a heartwarming surprise Friday for a high school senior in New Jersey.

7 hours ago

Moms Helping Moms Provides Assistance Buying Diapers, Other Basics To Parents In NeedOne in three families in the United States cannot afford enough diapers to keep their babies clean and healthy, and a New Jersey organization says things have gotten much worse this year because of the pandemic; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Offered To Homebound Seniors In New York CityVaccinations for the elderly and homebound seniors in New York City are underway.

7 hours ago

Owner Of Hackensack Brewing Company Says Business Is A 'Reflection Of Our Community'Craft beers come in a plethora of styles, but when it comes to the brewers, we're not seeing that same amount of diversity. That's what makes one brewery in New Jersey unique; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

7 hours ago

More Bombshells Emerge Ahead Of Interview With Prince Harry, Meghan MarkleMore bombshells are emerging ahead of Sunday's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It's their first time speaking publicly since they quit their royal duties; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

Jobs Numbers Ramped Up In February Along With Vaccination EffortsAs vaccination efforts ramped up in February, so too did jobs numbers across the country. It's a sign the labor market is recovering one year into the pandemic, so who is hiring? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Judge Vacates Convictions For 3 Men After 24 Years In PrisonThree men who served 24 years in prison for two murders were released Friday after a state judge vacated their convictions.

8 hours ago

Long Island Vaccination Sites Open For Teachers, School Staff OnlyThe number of COVID-19 cases across New York State continues to drop, but Long Island has the dubious distinction of ranking number one in new positives. Vaccination sites popped up in Nassau and Suffolk counties Friday, some for teachers and school staff only; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Senate Votes To Curb Gov. Cuomo's Emergency Pandemic PowersAmid growing scandals, the Senate votes to curb Gov. Andrew Cuomo's pandemic powers, and the Assembly is expected to follow suit; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

COVID 1 Year Later: Looking At How Much Progress Health Care Workers Have Made In Treating CoronavirusThis week, we look back on where we were one year ago, and how far we've come since the first COVID cases hit the Tri-State Area. Tonight, CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff looks at how the pandemic tested our health care workers and how much progress they've made in treating the deadly virus.

8 hours ago

Maia Chaka To Make History As First African-American Female Official In NFLAs we celebrate Women's History Month, history will be made in the NFL this season. Maia Chaka will become the first African-American female official in the league. She's the latest in a growing trend of women in the NFL; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

8 hours ago

Seniors In Union City Among First To Receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine In New JerseyThe distribution of the coronavirus vaccine in New Jersey got a big boost Friday. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose shot is now available, and a group of seniors in Union City were among the first to receive it; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago