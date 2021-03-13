New York Weather: CBS2 3/13 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 13 at 11 p.m.

17 minutes ago

Police: Yonkers Man Found Dead After Standoff With OfficersA Yonkers man is dead after an hours-long standoff with police.

25 minutes ago

Javits Center Ends Pilot Program Offering 24/7 Vaccine AppointmentsThe Javits Center has ended overnight appointments for the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

29 minutes ago

Demonstrations Held In NYC, Across Country To Mark 1-Year Anniversary Of Breonna Taylor's DeathSaturday marked one year since Breonna Taylor was killed by police during a raid at her apartment. Demonstrations in her honor happened around the country, including in New York City; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

31 minutes ago

Children Rescued From House Fire In Stony PointFirefighters made a dramatic rescue Saturday after a house went up in flames in Stony Point.

37 minutes ago

Teen Stabbed At Subway Stop After Arguing With 18-Year-OldA 14-year-old girl was stabbed at a Brooklyn subway station Saturday.

42 minutes ago

37-Year-Old Mother Fatally Shot In QueensA 37-year-old mother was killed Friday after getting caught in the middle of a gun fight in Queens; CBS2's Cory James reports.

46 minutes ago

Study Shows Long Way To Go In Gender Equality In Music IndustryWomen are making history at this year's GRAMMY Awards, but a new study shows there's still a long way to go when it comes to gender equality in the music industry; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

5 Young NYC Filmmakers Document Experiences During PandemicA new documentary follows five young filmmakers as they navigate the early days of the pandemic in New York City. They say channeling their frustration into art saved their lives; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/13 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 13 at 9 p.m.

2 hours ago

NJ State Police Unveil New Fleet For 100th AnniversaryTo commemorate the 100th anniversary of the New Jersey State Police, 10 new cruisers are on the roads.

3 hours ago

Family Members Remember Loved Ones Lost To COVID At Jersey Shore MemorialA memorial was held at the Jersey Shore on Saturday for seniors who lost their lives to COVID-19.

3 hours ago

States Lifting COVID Restrictions As Vaccine Milestone ReachedJust over a year after COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, the U.S. is approaching its 30 millionth confirmed case. With vaccine distribution gaining speed and COVID relief money on the way, many are optimistic, but others are also apprehensive; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

March For Breonna Taylor Held In NYC On 1-Year Anniversary Of Her DeathSaturday marks one year since Breonna Taylor was killed by police during a raid at her apartment. People around the country gathered to mark the somber occasion; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

5 People Shot After Argument At Pop-Up Party In BrooklynFive people were injured Saturday morning after a shooting in Williamsburg.

3 hours ago

1 Teen Killed In Brooklyn Triple ShootingA 17-year-old is dead after a triple shooting in Brooklyn.

3 hours ago

37-Year-Old Mother Shot, Killed In AstoriaA 37-year-old mother became a random victim of New York's gun violence Friday night. She was just returning from the store when police say she got caught in the middle of a gun battle; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

Police Seek Driver Wanted In Connection To Brooklyn Hit-And-Run That Injured 80-Year-Old ManPolice say the driver of this vehicle struck an 80-year-old pedestrian in Sheepshead Bay then drove off on Feb. 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

7 hours ago

Rally Planned To Call For All NYC Public Schools To Reopen Full TimeSupporters will also call for extracurricular activities to resume.

14 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 3/13 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

15 hours ago

Innocent Woman Killed In Queens ShootingPolice found the Gudelia Vallinas, 37, in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to her head. She was just steps away from her home, according to police. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 12 at 11 p.m.

1 day ago

Bronx Community Members Say Vacant House Is Creating Raccoon Problem In NeighborhoodRaccoons are overrunning a Bronx community, and residents are blaming it on a vacant house that's been empty and unkept for years; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 day ago

Only On CBS2: Newark Apartment Complex Residents Feel Safety Is At Risk Due To Inadequate SecuritySome residents at a Newark apartment complex say they feel their safety is at risk due to inadequate security, an issue they've been fighting over for years; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 day ago