New York Weather: CBS2 3/17 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 17 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

NYPD Providing Vaccines To Public At Brooklyn Community CenterNYPD medical staff members are using their skills to help eligible New Yorkers get their COVID shots in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Long Island Kindergartner Helps Create Safe Way To Hug Teacher During PandemicWhen hugging isn't allowed during the pandemic, what can you do? A Long Island kindergartener and his teacher came up with an extraordinary way to connect; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Bill Would Require Refunds For Engaged Couples Who Had To Postpone Or Cancel Weddings Because Of PandemicIt's been a headache for engaged couples who have had to postpone or cancel their wedding because of the pandemic. Many families have lost thousands of dollars, but now, a new bill in New Jersey would require a refund; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

2 hours ago

Irish Pubs, Restaurants Struggling 1 Year After COVID ClosureIt was the day before St. Patrick's Day last year when bars and restaurants were shut down in New York City. Since then, the number of Irish pubs still open has dwindled; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

New York Irish Dance Group Keeps Tradition Alive VirtuallySt. Patrick's Day celebrations look a little different this year, but one group of Irish dancers wants to keep the tradition alive at nursing homes. They're the focus of this week's Snapshot New York with Steve Overmyer.

2 hours ago

National Urban League Plans New Headquarters In HarlemA major development is planned for the heart of Harlem.

2 hours ago

Long Island Officials Add More Protections For Endangered Species At BeachesEndangered species on Long Island have seen an unprecedented amount of human visitors during the pandemic. As park and beach attendance goes up, so too does concern for wildlife; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Dutchess County Man Hit With $7K Fine For Trafficking SharksThe Dutchess County man who was convicted of illegally trafficking sharks from a pool in his basement learned his sentence Wednesday.

3 hours ago

NYPD Reports Drop In Felony Crime In City SubwaysThe NYPD is reporting a drop in felony crime in city subways, specifically robberies and grand larcenies.

3 hours ago

Police Looking For Missing Greenlawn Woman And SonSuffolk County Police are looking for a woman and her 2-year-old son.

3 hours ago

Family Demands Justice After 3-Year-Old In New Jersey Is Killed In Dog AttackA 3-year-old boy was killed in a dog attack in New Jersey on Tuesday, and his mother remains in critical condition. Her family is now demanding justice for the little boy; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

CBS Starts Investigation Into Accusations About Co-Host Sharon OsbourneThe hit CBS daytime show "The Talk" is on pause for another week after a heated on-air debate about race. The company has also started an investigation into claims that co-host Sharon Osbourne used offensive language toward her former co-hosts; Jonathan Vigliotti reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

NYC's St. Patrick's Day Events Mostly Go Virtual For Second Year In A RowA sea of green usually floods Fifth Avenue for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, but events have gone mostly virtual for a second year in a row. Some small celebrations, however, were still happening around New York City; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Port Authority Police Pipes And Drum Band Plays For CommutersCommuters at the Port Authority Bus Terminal were greeted by the sound of bagpipes Wednesday to mark St. Patrick's Day.

3 hours ago

IRS Extending Federal Filing Deadline To Mid-MayThe IRS is extending the deadline to file federal tax returns.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Sets Restart Date For Youth Sports, New Goals For In-Person LearningHigh school athletes in New Jersey will soon be able to play ball again with restrictions, and Gov. Phil Murphy has new goals for in-person learning for all students; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

More New Yorkers Now Eligible For COVID VaccineMore New Yorkers became eligible Wednesday for the coronavirus vaccine.

3 hours ago

Additional COVID Restrictions In New York Being LiftedThere is major progress in New York State's road to reopening.

3 hours ago

Controversy Erupts Over Law Firm Chosen For Assembly's Investigation Into Gov. CuomoControversy has erupted over the law firm chosen to conduct the Assembly's investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, while Wednesday the governor showcased his support in the Black community; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

3 hours ago

NYPD Increases Presence In Asian-American Communities Across City After Atlanta ShootingsIn the wake of Tuesday's shootings in Atlanta, the NYPD has increased its presence in Asian-American neighborhoods across the city; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Deadly Spa Shootings In Atlanta Area Under InvestigationInvestigators are trying to uncover the motive in a shooting rampage at three spas in the Atlanta area. The attack sent terror through the Asian community that has increasingly been targeted during the pandemic; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Coronavirus Briefing In New JerseyGovernor Phil Murphy held a briefing to talk about New Jersey's ongoing coronavirus response and vaccine rollout.

5 hours ago

Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gets Vaccinated In HarlemGov. Andrew Cuomo got vaccinated Wednesday at a mass vaccination site in Harlem. The embattled governor also got a message of support from former Rep. Charles Rangel.

7 hours ago