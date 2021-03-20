CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 19 at 11 p.m.
New York Weather: CBS2 3/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
Rutgers Fans Flock To New Jersey Restaurants For First Game Of NCAA TournamentMarch Madness tipped off Friday, bringing a lot of excitement to New Jersey. It's been a long wait for Rutgers fans. The Scarlet Knights played in the tournament for the first time in three decades, and they won; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Prosecutors: NJ Murder Suspect Confesses To 16 KillingsThere's new information on a New Jersey murder suspect who led police on a nationwide manhunt.
Restaurants In Asian Neighborhoods Hoping Increased Indoor Dining Brings More BusinessRestaurants in the Tri-State Area are expanding operations, including in New York City where indoor dining is now allowed at 50% capacity. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, restaurants in Asian neighborhoods are especially hopeful this brings more business.
Hundreds Gather In Union Square In Support Of Asian CommunityHundreds of people gathered in Union Square for a peace vigil in solidarity with the Asian community Friday night; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Current Member Of Gov. Cuomo's Staff Speaking Out About Sexual Harassment AccusationsFor the first time, a current member of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's staff is speaking out publicly with new accusations; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Rutgers, Iona Preparing For 1st Round Games In Return To March MadnessThe 10th seeded Rutgers Scarlet Knights take on Clemson on Friday night, and the 15th seeded Iona Gaels try to take down Alabama on Saturday afternoon; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
Report: Current Cuomo Aide Alyssa McGrath Accuses Governor Of Sexual HarassmentMore damaging allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo came out Friday with an eighth woman accusing him of sexual harassment; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 3/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 19 at 6 p.m.
Empire State Building Offering Tickets To Watch SunriseThe Empire State Building is offering spectacular sunrise views of the city from the 86th floor observation deck.
JetBlue Considers Moving Headquarters From NYC To FloridaJetBlue is considering whether to keep its headquarters in New York City or relocate to Florida.
Investigators Say New Jersey Brush Fire Was Intentionally SetInvestigators say a brush fire in Lakewood, New Jersey, that burned through 170 acres of land Sunday was intentionally set.
Brooklyn Street Corner Renamed In Memory Of Yusuf Hawkins, Victim Of Racially Motivated Mob AttackA street corner in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, has been renamed in memory of Yusuf Hawkins, a Black teenager killed more than 30 years ago in a racially motivated mob attack; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Mayor Bill De Blasio Says Classrooms Can Accommodate More Students Under New CDC GuidelinesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new social distancing guidelines for schools Friday. Now, Mayor Bill de Blasio says classrooms can accommodate more students in person; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
NYPD Investigating Suspicious Substance Mailed To PreschoolsThe NYPD is investigating another suspicious substance that was mailed to a New York City preschool.
Gym Members Jump Into Action When Man Collapses During WorkoutGym members jumped into action when a man collapsed in the middle of his workout in Haverstraw. The terrifying ordeal was caught on camera; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
Many COVID Restrictions Lifted In ConnecticutConnecticut is taking a major step forward on the road to reopening. Many coronavirus restrictions were lifted Friday; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
CDC Announces New COVID Safety Guidelines For SchoolsThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it's safe for students to maintain a distance of three feet instead of six feet in classrooms. The new guideline comes as we see a push to get kids back in schools fulltime; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.
NY Times Publishes Accusations Against Gov. Cuomo From 8th WomanGov. Andrew Cuomo is now facing accusations from an eighth woman; CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.
NYC Advocates Call For More Support For Asian CommunityAdvocates in New York City are calling for more support for the Asian community amidst a spike in hate crimes; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Man Seen Trying To Rob Woman At ATMPolice are searching for a man seen on video trying to rob a woman at an ATM in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD)
Find Plants, Tools, And Community At Hardware 2.0 In Downtown Brooklyn"Just because it's called 'do-it-yourself' doesn't mean you have to learn it yourself," owner Jitu Maat told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
New York Weather: Weekend Warm-UpCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Two Female Restaurant Owners Persevering During PandemicIn recognition of Women's History Month, CBS2's Vanessa Murdock traveled to the Crossroad of the World for a tale of two restaurants persevering during the pandemic.