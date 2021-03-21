COVID-19 Cases Surge In Monmouth CountyHundreds of new cases were reported this weekend. County officials are urging residents to wear masks and avoid large crowds.

13 minutes ago

Indoor Group Fitness Classes Allowed To Resume Monday In New York CityClasses will be capped at 33% capacity and other COVID-19 prevention measures will be in place.

5 hours ago

New York City Public High Schools To Reopen MondayAbout half the schools will offer full-time, in-person learning. Others will offer a mix of remote and in-person classes.

5 hours ago

Calls To End Anti-Asian Violence Continue As Police Investigate 2 More AttacksDespite countless rallies calling for an end to anti-Asian violence and increased police patrols in Asian communities, attacks are still happening at an alarming rate. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 3/21 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 20 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

NJ Leaders Call For Reform Of State Marijuana LawsThere was a protest Saturday at the Jersey Shore over some components of the state's recreational marijuana laws.

15 hours ago

Anti-Asian Hate Crime Rallies Held Across NYCMany New Yorkers took to the streets Saturday in response to the growing number of anti-Asian crimes.

15 hours ago

Police Investigate Anti-Asian Hate Crime On Lower East SideThe NYPD is investigating another possible anti-Asian hate crime.

15 hours ago

MTA Bus Driver Killed In Brooklyn Hit-And-RunThe family of an MTA bus driver killed in a hit-and-run is speaking out. They have been left heartbroken but hoping the driver comes forward; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

15 hours ago

Father, Son Injured After Suspect Steals, Crashes Delivery Van In ManhattanA man left his teenage son in his delivery van while he was making a drop-off in Manhattan on Saturday morning. That's when a suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for March 20 at 6 p.m.

20 hours ago

Only On CBS2: Parents Pleading For Help To Save North Jersey Center For Adults With Developmental DisabilitiesA North Jersey center for adults with developmental disabilities is in danger of closing, and parents are pleading for help; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

20 hours ago

NYPD Body Cam Shows Brooklyn Police-Involved ShootingNew NYPD body cam video captures a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn that injured a suspected car thief.

20 hours ago

Contagious COVID-19 Variants Spreading Across U.S.The COVID-19 variant first discovered in Brazil has been detected in a New York patient for the first time. This comes as contagious variants spread across the country; Michael George reports for CBS2.

20 hours ago

SafeWalks NYC Holds Solidarity March In ManhattanA New York City group is providing walking companions for members of the Asian-American community who are concerned for their safety.

21 hours ago

Cuomo Accuser Lindsey Boylan Speaks Out At Impeachment Rally In New York CityThe first woman to accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment spoke out publicly for the first time Saturday, joining protesters in New York City during a rally calling for his impeachment; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

21 hours ago

Man Arrested, Accused Of Firing Gun At Officer In North BabylonInvestigators say a suspect fired a gun at a police officer on Long Island on Saturday.

21 hours ago

Father, Son Injured After Suspect Tries To Steal Delivery TruckA father and son are recovering after a suspect stole their delivery van, with the teenage boy inside, and crashed it into nearby scaffolding in Manhattan; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

21 hours ago

NYPD: Man Wanted For Unprovoked Stabbing On Brooklyn SubwayThe suspect allegedly stabbed a 37-year-old man with a sharp object several times.

1 day ago

Current Cuomo Administration Aide Becomes 8th Woman To Accuse Governor Of Sexual HarassmentAlyssa McGrath, a current aide for the Cuomo's administration, alleges the governor had conversations that involved sexual innuendo and made comments about her looks. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 3/20 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 day ago

Rep. Tom Reed Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By Female LobbyistReed, a Republican from western New York, is accused of rubbing a female lobbyist's back and unhooking her bra, without her consent, at a networking event in Minneapolis in 2017.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 19 at 11 p.m.

2 days ago