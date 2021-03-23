Dolphins Spotted Swimming In East River Tuesday MorningDolphins were spotted swimming in the East River off of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, on Tuesday morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 23 at 11 p.m.

3 hours ago

Woman's Racist Rant Captured On Video At Essex MarketA woman's racist rant at a Lower East Side market was captured on video over the weekend.

3 hours ago

Actor George Segal Dies After Bypass Surgery At Age 87Actor George Segal has died at age 87.

3 hours ago

Families, Friends Of Colorado Shooting Victims Speak OutWe're learning more about the 10 people killed in the shooting at a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Firefighter Remains Unaccounted For Nearly 24 Hours After Spring Valley Fire Broke OutA volunteer firefighter remained unaccounted for Tuesday night, nearly 24 hours after a fire broke out in a Rockland County assisted living facility; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Police Trying To Identify Kips Bay Package ThiefPolice are trying to identify an individual caught on camera stealing a package from a residential building in Kips Bay on March 6, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 3/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for March 23 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Homeless Advocate In New Jersey Asking For Help Recovering Stolen TruckAn advocate for the homeless in New Jersey desperately needs help after his truck was stolen. It happened after the brush fire in Lakewood a week ago; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

Paterson Launches New Gun Suppression PlanPaterson is responding to a recent uptick in shootings with a new gun suppression program.

8 hours ago

Minivan Crashes Into House In RonkonkomaA minivan slammed into a house on Long Island on Tuesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

8 hours ago

Commanding Officer Of NYPD's Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Task Force Discusses Recent Surge In ViolenceCBS2's Ali Bauman spoke with the commanding officer of the NYPD's anti-Asian hate crimes task force about the disturbing spike in violence against Asian Americans nationwide and here in New York.

8 hours ago

Police Identify Victims In Colorado Grocery Store ShootingPolice have identified the people who were killed in the shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Now, investigators are working to determine the alleged gunman's motive; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

8 hours ago

High Schools, Colleges Around The World Using Dissection Videos Made By East Harlem SiblingsA brother and sister from East Harlem who were stuck in the rut of remote learning decided to create science lab videos to educate and entertain their classmates. Now, the videos are being used by high schools and colleges around the world; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Palisades Protection Legislation Limits Building Heights For New ConstructionThe Palisades of New Jersey are among the most famous cliffs in the world, but a state proposal that claims to protect them has some elected officials in Bergen and Hudson counties nervous; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

Economist Says Pandemic Caused 'She-Cession' In Women's WorkforceSome economists are calling the pandemic a "she-cession" due to its disproportional impact on women in the workforce than men; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

Baker Back In Court Over Alleged Anti-LGBTQ DiscriminationA Colorado baker is back in court for refusing to bake cake for a transgender woman.

8 hours ago

MTA Speeds Up Subway Service During Pandemic Ridership DropThe MTA says the drop in subway ridership during the pandemic allowed trains to pick up speed.

9 hours ago

New York Employers Mount Effort To Stop State Legislature From Hiking Taxes On Businesses, WealthySeveral hundred of New York's largest employers are mounting a last ditch effort to stop the state legislature from hiking taxes on businesses and the wealthy; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

9 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Plans To Bring City Workers Back To OfficesNew York City workers will soon return to offices. Mayor Bill de Blasio says he plans to start bringing thousands of workers back in May. While some are thrilled with the news, others are concerned; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

9 hours ago

COVID Vaccination Site Opens At Nassau ColiseumThe Nassau Coliseum became a mass vaccination site Tuesday. The residents are receiving the shots on the lower level, below the ice where the Islanders play; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

9 hours ago

Fire Causes Tank Explosion At Asphalt Plant In MelvilleA fire caused a tank to explode in Melville on Tuesday.

9 hours ago

NYC's Asian Communities Banding Together For Safety Amid Rise In Hate CrimesThe number of hate crimes being investigated by the NYPD has sharply increased in recent weeks. Now, some residents in Asian communities are banding together for their own safety; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

9 hours ago