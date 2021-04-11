New York Weather: CBS2 4/11 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for April 11 at 9 p.m.

22 minutes ago

Sen. Schumer Pushes For Release Of Federal Funds For Mental HealthThere was a push Sunday to help with the rise in mental health problems stemming from the pandemic.

27 minutes ago

Brooklyn Organizations Will Provide Help For People Of St. Vincent After Volcano EruptsLeaders of the Caribbean community in Brooklyn announced local organizations will be providing help for the people of Saint Vincent.

29 minutes ago

U.S. Faces COVID Vaccine Supply Shortage As Infection Rates Rise In Parts Of CountryCOVID vaccine supply nationwide will see a shortage this week as infection rates continue to rise in parts of the country; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.

31 minutes ago

Newark Students To Start Hybrid Learning Model MondayNew Jersey's largest school district will resume in-person learning Monday.

37 minutes ago

Almost 25% Of New Yorkers Are Fully VaccinatedNearly 1 in 4 New York residents are now fully vaccinated.

39 minutes ago

Suffolk County Police Officer Attacked After Crash, Suspect In CustodyA Suffolk County police officer is in the hospital after being seriously wounded by a man with a knife. It happened after a chase and a wild crash; CBS2's Cory James reports.

43 minutes ago

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Subway Push Attempt In BrooklynPolice are investigating an attack on an Asian woman in Brooklyn.

49 minutes ago

Exclusive: Grandmother Of 12-Year-Old Boy Shot In Brooklyn Speaks OutA 12-year-old boy is one of the latest victims of gun violence in New York City. The shooting happened Saturday night in Brooklyn, and police are searching for a suspect and a motive. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon spoke exclusively with the child's grandmother.

51 minutes ago

Son Inspires Mother To Raise $2M For Research Into Rare, Fatal Genetic ConditionA Texas mother is on a mission to raise millions for research into a rare form of muscular dystrophy that her youngest son suffers from called L-CMD.

10 hours ago

Commuter Alert: MTA Toll Hikes In EffectNew toll hikes took effect Sunday at all MTA bridges and tunnels.

12 hours ago

NYPD: Suspect Hit Officer In Face During Attempted Arrest Near Washington Square ParkPolice said the suspect intervened while officers were in the process of stopping someone else for an alleged violation.

12 hours ago

Developing: Police Searching For Gunman After 12-Year-Old Shot In BrooklynAn intense search is underway Sunday morning for the person who shot a 12-year-old in the chest in Brooklyn. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 4/11 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

14 hours ago

12-Year-Old Shot In Bed-StuyA 12-year-old child was shot in the chest in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

22 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for April 10 at 11 p.m.

22 hours ago

New Jersey Family Finds Father's Cell Phone Nearly 6 Years After His Death In Car CrashNearly six years after a crash took the life of a New Jersey father, family members found one of his missing items, and they say it's renewed their faith; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

23 hours ago

Army Officer Sues Virginia Police Over Violent Traffic StopA lieutenant in the U.S. Army is suing two Virginia police officers over a traffic stop in which he was pepper-sprayed and held at gunpoint; Christina Ruffini reports for CBS2.

23 hours ago

NYC Department Of Transportation Crews Fan Out To Fix PotholesPothole patrol is starting up again.

23 hours ago

NYPD: Violent Crime On The Rise In NYC Over Past MonthNew numbers from the NYPD show violent crime has been on the rise in New York City in the past month.

23 hours ago

Men On Motorcycle Snatch Woman's Necklace In Washington HeightsThere's new video from police of a brazen daytime robbery in Washington Heights.

23 hours ago

Police Make Arrest In Fatal Stabbing Of 17-Year-Old In Washington HeightsPolice have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Washington Heights; CBS2's Cory James reports.

23 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Suspects On Motorcycle Snatch Chain Off Pedestrian's Neck In Washington HeightsPolice are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that took place in Washington Heights on April 10, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

23 hours ago

Amber Iman Performs At Broadway Theatre In Midtown For Pop-Up PerformanceThere was another big step on the road to recovery Saturday as the second Broadway performance hosted by New York PopsUp took place.

1 day ago