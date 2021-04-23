Queens-Bound Tube Of Midtown Tunnel Closed For RepavingThe MTA said the Manhattan-bound tube will remain open with one lane in each direction.

7 hours ago

NYPD: Man Accused Of Biting, Punching Woman On SubwayPolice said the man bit a 61-year-old woman and punched her multiple times on a northbound Q train.

7 hours ago

DMX Memorial At Barclays CenterSaturday's event is closed to the public, but the service will be live streamed on DMX's YouTube channel.

7 hours ago

Asian Man Hospitalized After Brutal Attack In East HarlemAn Asian man is hospitalized Saturday from a vicious attack in East Harlem that was caught on camera and is now being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 4/24 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Marshall has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 23 at 11 p.m.

17 hours ago

New York Man Stages Elaborate Prank To Propose To GirlfriendA New York man staged an elaborate prank only to have it end with him down on one knee in a wild proposal on the streets of Manhattan; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

17 hours ago

LIRR Conductor Returns $107K Worth Of Jewelry Left On TrainA Long Island Rail Road conductor is honored for returning more than $100,000 worth of jewelry he found on a train.

18 hours ago

Rally Held To Support Woman Who Survived Acid AttackA rally was held Friday night to show support for a 21-year-old woman on Long Island who survived an acid attack.

18 hours ago

Queens-Bound Tube Of Midtown Tunnel Closed For RepavingThe Queens-bound tube of the Midtown Tunnel is closed for repaving this weekend.

18 hours ago

Suspect Accused Of Dragging NYPD Officer In BrooklynA man who was out on bail is back under arrest, accused of dragging a police officer during a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Friday.

18 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Cleared For Use, But Officials Now Worried About Vaccine HesitancyCDC advisors say the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe, but now the shot will come with a warning. The decision clears the way for millions of doses, but the demand may not meet supply; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

18 hours ago

NFL Draft Preview: New York GiantsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the New York Giants' draft with Dan Duggan, the Giants beat writer for the Athletic.

21 hours ago

NFL Draft Preview: New York JetsCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at the New York Jets' draft with Andy Vasquez, the Jets beat writer for NorthJersey.com.

22 hours ago

CDC Recommends Resuming Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 VaccineA panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend resuming use of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine to protect against COVID-19; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

22 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 23 at 6 p.m.

23 hours ago

Special Cane Developed For Young Children With Visual ImpairmentsA toddler's world can mean non-stop motion, but for young children who are visually impaired, it can mean a world of uncertainty. CBS2's Jessica Moore shows us a gift that's paving the way for progress for children.

23 hours ago

Catholic Charities Hosts Pop-Up Food Distribution In The BronxNew Yorkers in need received help Friday at a pop-up food distribution site in the Bronx.

23 hours ago

CDC Investigating Salmonella Linked To Cashew CheeseThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to cashew cheese.

23 hours ago

181st Street Busway Launches MondayThere's good news for thousands of MTA bus riders in Washington Heights.

23 hours ago

Congressman Announces Proposal To Cap Cross Bronx ExpresswayThe Cross Bronx Expressway is a vital link in the road network connecting New York, New Jersey and New England, but since the first section opened in 1955, many consider it an unhealthy scar on the landscape. Now, there's a proposal to cap the Cross Bronx, creating open space and park land; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

23 hours ago

Ghislaine Maxwell Appears In Manhattan Federal CourtGhislaine Maxwell appeared in Manhattan federal court Friday.

23 hours ago

$500K Fund Announced For Grocery Store Shooting VictimsStop & Shop has released a statement saying it is heartbroken by the violence that happened at its West Hempstead store this week.

23 hours ago

2 Suspects Wanted For Pouring Paint On Columbus Circle StatuePolice are looking for two suspects after a statue was defaced with paint in Columbus Circle.

23 hours ago