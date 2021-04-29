With Hate Crimes Surging, Lawmakers Want Minimum Standard Curriculum For Holocaust Lessons In NY SchoolsWith hate crimes surging in New York, critics say the state is failing to teach students a vital lesson. The state mandates schools have lessons about the Holocaust but does not specify what or how much. Lawmakers want to change that; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

New York City Council Votes To Expand Open Streets ProgramNew York City's Open Streets program is here to stay. A vote Thursday by the City Council paves the way for some roads to close to traffic, allowing for more outdoor space for pedestrians and restaurants; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

New York Launching New Push To Get Younger Residents VaccinatedThere's a new push to get younger New Yorkers vaccinated against the coronavirus; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Sixth Floor Of Apartment Building To Escape FireAn 8-year-old girl was badly injured on Wednesday after leaping from the sixth floor of a high-rise apartment building in the Bronx to escape a fire; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Mayor de Blasio Sets Goal To Fully Reopen NYC By July 1Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday set a goal to lift COVID restrictions in New York City by July 1, but he offered no specifics on how it will all work, and it's not completely up to him; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

NFL Draft Preview: New York JetsCBS2's Otis Livingston talks to Connor Hughes, the Jets beat reporter for the Athletic, about the 2021 NFL Draft.

Police: Man Steals More Than 2 Dozen Laptops From Charter School In The BronxPolice say a man has stolen more than two dozen laptops from a charter school in the Bronx. Geoff Petrulis reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 4/29 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

Dozens Rally To Make Open Streets Program Permanent In NYCNew York City officials are voting Thursday on a bill to extend the Open Streets program. If approved, it would permanently close some streets to traffic. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports.

Gov. Murphy Signs Healthy Terminals ActGov. Phil Murphy signed the Healthy Terminals Act on Thursday. It provides access to quality health insurance to airport workers.

Younger Students Return To Jersey City Schools After 14-Month ShutdownJersey City Public Schools welcomed back thousands of students to partial in-person learning on Thursday. But the reunion came after the district went back and forth on its reopening plan, frustrating parents and local leaders. CBS2's John Dias reports.

'All Systems Go;' Mayor De Blasio Announces City Will 'Fully Reopen' July 1The mayor said this would lift capacity limits for places under restriction, like bars, restaurants, theaters, museums and gyms. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

NYPD: Suspect Followed Couple Off Subway, Stabbed Man, Pushed Woman Down Stairs Following ArgumentPolice are trying to find a man accused of stabbing a woman's husband and pushing her down stairs at a Bronx subway station. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Mayor De Blasio Announces Reopening Of New York CityMayor Bill de Blasio holds latest coronavirus briefing after saying New York City will 'fully reopen' on July 1.

NYC To Fully Reopen In July, Mayor SaysNew York City will fully reopen on July 1, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Thursday morning.

Falcon Cam Egg HatchesAn egg belonging to a pair of endangered falcons in Union County, New Jersey has finally hatched.

Tavern On The Green Set To ReopenThe iconic Tavern on the Green restaurant is set to reopen today for the first time in more than a year.

Funeral Thursday For Suffern TeenA funeral will be held Thursday for a 16-year-old high school student killed in a crash over the weekend.

NYPD Cancels Robot Dog ContractThe NYPD is getting rid of a controversial new addition.

Jersey City Public Schools ReopenJersey City public schools will be welcoming back thousands of students today, after the district went back-and-forth about the decision. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

New York Weather: Rain ReturnsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

New York Weather: CBS2 4/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 28 at 11 p.m.

NYT Reports Cuomo's Senior Aides Hid Nursing Home DeathsThere's a new bombshell report about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of nursing home COVID deaths, which is now under federal investigation.

Car Barrels Down Shoulder, Nearly Misses Worker In AlbanyA close call in Albany was caught on camera.

