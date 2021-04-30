Rutgers Launches Public Course To Train New Farmers In New JerseyFarmers are aging out in New Jersey, and there's a new push to bring young blood into the Garden State’s industry. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

1 hour ago

NYU Graduate Students Demanding Higher Wages Go On StrikeMore than a thousand NYU graduate students are on strike as their union bargains a new contract with the university.

2 hours ago

Harvey Weinstein Given More Time To Fight Extradition To LAA judge gave Weinstein's lawyer 30 more days to fil paperwork to fight his extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault charges.

2 hours ago

Search Continues For Missing Bronx Girl Who Needs MedicationMelissa Gonon was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Kingsbridge Avenue in the Bronx.

2 hours ago

LGBTQ Community Fighting To Have Pride Flag Flown Outside Rye City Hall In JunePride Month is celebrated in June, and the push is on to raise the Pride flag at City Hall in Rye, New York. But that's caused a fight as some supporters say the city is taking too long to decide. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

2 hours ago

Family Dispute Sparked Shooting That Hurt Innocent Bystanders Dining At Peter Luger Steakhouse, Police SayThe suspect remained in custody Friday and was charged with two counts of attempted murder in addition to several weapons charges. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge Reports.

2 hours ago

NY, NJ, CT Ranked Best States For PizzaThe editors of "Food & Wine" magazine are out with their list of the best pizza state's in America.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 4/30 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

2 hours ago

Street Lights Out On Northern Boulevard For More Than A YearSome Long Island residents say it's been lights out for almost a year because officials can't agree on who's responsible to replace the lightbulbs.

2 hours ago

Empire State Building Turning 90Construction of the iconic landmark started in 1930.

2 hours ago

Grandparents Of Child With Autism Donate Mobile Sensory Stations To Long Island HospitalMary Lou and Anthony Cancellieri founded a grassroots autism charity called RVC Blue Speaks and quickly established a clinical child life program at their local hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau.

2 hours ago

CDC Says Some Short-Term COVID Vaccine Side Effects Caused By AnxietyThe CDC said anxiety-related side effects can happen from any of the vaccines. It said fainting was more common after the Johnson & Johnson shot.

2 hours ago

Gov. Lamont Proposes Free Museum Access For Children This SummerConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont wants to boost tourism and increase educational opportunities in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

2 hours ago

Woman Accusing Scott Stringer Of Sexual Assault Circulated Petition To Nominate Opponents In NYC Mayoral RaceThere's new information related to allegations of sexual assault against New York City mayoral candidate Scott Stringer. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

2 hours ago

Annual Macy's Flower Show Getting Ready To BloomCrews worked overnight to put up some of the displays. But after 46 years, this time the event will be a little different. CBS2's John Elliott reports.

2 hours ago

Yonkers Police Department Rolls Out First Electric VehicleThe Tesla Model 3 will join the police department's traffic unit.

2 hours ago

Groundbreaking Ceremony Held At Site To Replace Aging Train Station In Lyndhurst, NJThe $18.5 million station will replace the facility that has been used by commuters for more than 100 years.

2 hours ago

Jersey Shore Business Owners Struggling To Fill Seasonal JobsBusinesses at the Jersey Shore are struggling to fill thousands of seasonal jobs with summer right around the corner. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

80,000 New York City Workers To Return To Offices MondayWhile the mayor insists it's safe, some remain unconvinced. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Connecticut Extends Curfew, Eases More Restrictions On RestaurantsStarting tomorrow, customers will be able to order alcohol without buying food.

3 hours ago

Newark Extends Curfew On Bars & RestaurantsStarting tonight, the curfew on bars and restaurants in Newark will be extended to midnight.

3 hours ago

Gov. Cuomo Announces Increased Capacity Limits For BusinessesIndoor dining in New York City can expand to 75% capacity starting May 7, bringing the city in line with the rest of the state.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Man Among Dozens Killed In Northern Israel StampedeA deadly stampede in Israel killed 45 people Friday, at least four of them American citizens. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

6-Year-Old Boy Recovering After Being Shot In Chest: 'The Boy Was Very Tough, It's Amazing'A boy who was shot in the chest in Yonkers is recovering, and first responders who came to his aid are calling him "brave and tough." CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago