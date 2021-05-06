New York Weather: CBS2 5/6 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 6 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

NASA Rocket Launch Postponed To Saturday NightNASA is launching a rocket this weekend, and you might be able to see it in the sky from our area.

3 hours ago

Polish Statue Vandalized In Brooklyn, NYPD Investigating Incident As Possible Hate CrimeThe NYPD is investigating a possible hate crime in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, after a statue with deep significance to New York's vibrant Polish community was vandalized; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Nurse With New Job In NYC Attacked 2 Days After ArrivingA nurse from Missouri spent two days living in New York City before she packed her bags and headed back home.

3 hours ago

Police: New Jersey Army Trainee Hijacked School Bus In South CarolinaPolice say an Army trainee from New Jersey hijacked a school bus in South Carolina. Bus cameras were rolling as the man boarded the bus; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Central Park Gunpoint Robbery Suspect ArrestedPolice have arrested a suspect in two Central Park gunpoint robberies.

3 hours ago

Private Security Guard Shoots Man Armed With Knife In The BronxPolice are investigating after a private security guard shot a man who was waving a knife at people in the Bronx; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

3 hours ago

Subway Riders, MTA Pleading With Mayor For More ProtectionSubway riders and the MTA are pleading with Mayor Bill de Blasio for more protection as violent crime in transit rises. So why are we seeing this trend and what can be done about it? CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

2 East Meadow Homes Catch Fire After Propane Tank ExplodesTwo homes went up in flames and at least three people were hurt after an explosion on Long Island.

3 hours ago

Army Trainee From New Jersey Arrested After Allegedly Hijacking School Bus In South CarolinaAn Army trainee from New Jersey was arrested Thursday after hijacking a school bus in South Carolina at gunpoint.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/6 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 6 at 6 p.m.

8 hours ago

Junior's Cheesecake Holds Grand Reopening In Times SquareSen. Chuck Schumer was there Thursday morning as Junior's Cheesecake held a grand reopening at its restaurant in Times Square.

8 hours ago

Mother-Daughter Team Makes History Volunteering For Local Fire Department On Long IslandA mother and daughter volunteered for their local fire department on Long Island, and now they're pioneering a lot of firsts; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Rye City Council Votes To Fly LGBTQ+ Pride Flag At City HallThe Rye City Council voted Wednesday night to fly the LGBTQ+ Pride flag on city property this June.

8 hours ago

New York Lawmakers Want To Expand Vaccine Distribution At PharmaciesState lawmakers want pharmacies to play an even bigger role in vaccine distribution long after the pandemic is over. They say it will help address the disparities, especially in hard-to-reach communities; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

2 Men Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting Of GrandmotherTwo persons of interest in the murder of a grandmother in New Jersey were caught on camera.

8 hours ago

Over A Dozen Alleged Brooklyn-Based Gang Members Indicted On Murder, Weapons ChargesMore than a dozen alleged members of a violent, Brooklyn-based street gang have been indicted on murder and weapons charges. Prosecutors say the crimes include the shooting death of a toddler last summer; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Families Kept Apart By COVID Pandemic Reunite At Special Event In New JerseyAfter a year of missed holidays, birthdays and weddings, families were finally brought back together Thursday at a special event in New Jersey; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

8 hours ago

2 NYPD Officers Reunite With 2-Year-Old They Saved In QueensTwo hero NYPD officers reunited with a toddler whose life they helped save in Queens.

9 hours ago

Scientists Working On Preventing Type 1 Diabetes, Extending Life To Age 120Would you want to live to the age of 120 if you were healthy? What about preventing Type 1 diabetes before it ever strikes? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says both might be possible, and they're being worked on by scientists as described in a Vatican conference he helped organize and moderate.

9 hours ago

Tri-State Area Hospitals Recognize Health Care Heroes For National Nurses DayThursday is National Nurses Day, kicking off a week recognizing the men and women who have been on the front lines of the COVID crisis for more than a year; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

9 hours ago

Nassau Police Arrest Teen Accused Of Attacking OfficersNassau County police arrested a teenager armed with a knife after they say he attacked two officers.

9 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Biker In Central Park Gunpoint RobberiesPolice are looking for a suspect wanted for at least two gunpoint robberies in Central Park.

9 hours ago

Scientists Say Leftover Grape Skins From Wine-Making Process Could Contain NutritionUC Davis scientists say grape skins leftover from the wine-making process could contain nutrition; Velena Jones reports for CBS2.

9 hours ago