Long Island Family Searching For Cure For FOXG1 SyndromeA Long Island family is racing against time to help their 2-year-old baby with a rare brain disorder. They've rolled out an ambitious plan to find a cure and, in the process, hope to help millions of others; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

38 minutes ago

New Jersey, New York Continue To Ease COVID Restrictions On Road To ReopeningOn the road to reopening, bar seating is back in New Jersey, and in New York, more people can eat indoors at restaurants; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/7 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 7 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Broadway League Hires Equity, Diversity, Inclusion DirectorThe Broadway League has hired its first director of equity, diversity and inclusion.

2 hours ago

Parents, Students Upset About Rutgers University's Decision To Cancel CommencementRutgers University is canceling commencement. The announcement is controversial because there are still plans for a spring football game this month; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Arrest Made In Shooting Death Of Food Delivery Man In East HarlemThere's an arrest in the deadly shooting of a food service delivery worker in East Harlem.

2 hours ago

NYC Gun Violence Reaches Another High With 10 Shootings In 24 HoursGun violence in New York City has reached another high with 10 shootings in 24 hours. People who live in these crime-riddled communities say they're fed up, and they want to know what's being done to keep them safe; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

COVID Survivor Celebrates First Mother's Day After Giving Birth While In A ComaA Middletown, New York, woman beat all odds to survive COVID-19. She gave birth while in a coma. Now, she is finally strong enough to share her story, just in time for Mother's Day; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

International Tuba Day: Local Players Discuss Instrument's Underserved ReputationFriday marks International Tuba Day. It was created in 1979 to honor all the hard-working musicians who handle the hassle of the mega-music maker. CBS2's John Elliott spoke with a pair of local tuba players about the instrument's underserved reputation.

2 hours ago

New Commander Now In Place For Coast Guard Sector NYFor the first time, a woman is now in charge of the Coast Guard Sector New York.

3 hours ago

Long Island Officials Pushing To Stop Water WasteIt's called Long Island's greatest natural resource -- water. Now, there's a big push to stop the waste as usage skyrockets; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Connecticut Launches Summer Marketing Campaign To Promote TourismConnecticut has launched a new summer marketing campaign on the road to reopening.

3 hours ago

NYC Modifies COVID Vaccine Distribution StrategyThere's a new push to get COVID shots into the arms of New Yorkers. The city is modifying its vaccine distribution strategy as demand plummets; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Artist Burns PaintingsEvery artist wants to be appreciated for their work, but one frustrated artist took a different approach and destroyed his art; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

3 hours ago

Pentagon Will Not Shoot Down Chinese RocketThe U.S. military will not shoot down the Chinese rocket that is expected to fall back to Earth this weekend.

3 hours ago

What You Should Know About Filing Your Taxes This YearIf you haven't filed your taxes yet, there are some changes you should be aware of; Chris Martinez reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Hershey Company Recalls Chocolate Shell ToppingHershey's is launching a voluntary recall of its chocolate shell topping.

3 hours ago

Kidde Recalling More Than 200,000 Faulty Smoke DetectorsMore than 200,000 Kidde smoke detectors are now under recall because they don't alert customers to fires.

3 hours ago

New Yorkers Hold Rallies In Solidarity With Protesters In ColombiaIn Colombia, hundreds have been reportedly injured and more than two dozen killed as violent demonstrations continue for a 10th day. All of this to protest new taxes. In New York City, there have been rallies in solidarity; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

18-Year-Old Driver Charged In Deadly New City CrashDistrict officials say three students from Clarkstown North High School were among those involved in a deadly car accident Thursday night in Rockland County.

3 hours ago

Mother, Daughter Identified In Deadly Garden City FireTwo of the victims in a Long Island fire have been identified.

3 hours ago

NYPD Increasing Manpower At Subway Stations While Mayor Accuses MTA Of FearmongeringThe NYPD says it's increasing manpower at several city subway stations. This comes as the mayor took a swipe at the governor and the MTA, declaring again that the system is safe; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

3 hours ago

Hundreds Of Bodies Of COVID Patients Still Being Stored In Refrigerated Morgue In BrooklynCBS2 has learned hundreds of bodies of COVID patients are still being stored in a refrigerated morgue on the waterfront. They've been there for months, despite many families having asked that their loved ones be buried on Hart Island; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Mother And Daughter Make History Volunteering For Massapequa Fire DepartmentThis duo from Long Island volunteered for their local fire department and now the two are pioneering a lot of firsts. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

6 hours ago