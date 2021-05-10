New York Weather: Monday 5/10 CBS2 Evening Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.

As More People Get Vaccinated, Some Question When Mask Wearing Can Stop IndoorsVaccination against COVID-19 continues to go up and the Centers for Disease Control is loosening some of its outdoor mask-wearing guidelines. Which has people asking, when can we stop wearing masks indoors? Dr. Max Gomez reports.

2 Hurt In Deck Collapse In Belleville, N.J.Two people were hurt when a deck collapsed in Belleville, New Jersey. The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

CBS2 Unveils Candiate Conversations With Leading NYC Mayoral ContendersWith the primary just six weeks away, we have a new feature — conversations with the candidates to help you compare and contrast the big field. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

Local Organizations Going All Out To Combat COVID Crisis In IndiaThe COVID crisis continues to surge out of control in India. With more than 350,000 daily new cases, the nation is on pace to see more than one million deaths by midsummer.

Pilot Program In Newark Gives $500 In Cash To Low-Income Residents, No Strings AttachedNew Jersey’s largest city is fighting poverty with cash. A newly launched pilot program in Newark is handing out thousands of dollars to low-income residents for them to spend as they see fit. CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

Homeless Services Chief Steven Banks Defends Agency's Efforts To Get People Off The StreetMayor Bill de Blasio‘s point man on the city’s homeless services on Monday defended the agency’s work trying to get vulnerable people off the streets. He also pointed fingers at the state, as the governor continues to criticize. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID Vaccine For AdolescentsThe Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine for children ages 12-15.

Reflecting On The AIDS Epidemic With Leaders Of GMHCThree people taking part in AIDS Walk met with CBS2’s Dave Carlin in Christopher Park across from the historic Stonewall Inn. They discussed HIV then and now, the stigma and the progress with CBS 2’s Dave Carlin.

New York City Libraries ReopeningMore progress on the road to reopening as Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City Public Libraries are back.

CUNY/SUNY Schools To Require COVID Vaccination For In-Person LearningStudents with the State University of New York and City University of New York will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID to return to in-person learning this fall.

New York Offering COVID Vaccine IncentivesFree, single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines wil be given out this week at pop-up vaccine centers set up at MTA stations.

Speed Limit Of Some NYC Streets To Be Lowered To 25 MPHThe city is pumping the brakes on drivers. Mayor Bill de Blasio will lower the speed limit on 45 miles of streets. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Special Honor For Fallen Jersey City Police Det. Joseph SealsDet. Joseph Seals was shot and killed during a 2019 mass shooting. Three civilians also lost their lives when armed suspects barged into a kosher supermarket.

Cause Of Brooklyn Freight Elevator Collapse Under InvestigationFive people including two police officers were hurt after a freight elevator collapsed in Brooklyn.

MTA Bus Driver Assaulted On Staten IslandA city bus driver was taken to the hospital after a dispute over an electric scooter.

Could Colonial Pipeline Cyberattack Lead To Higher Prices At The Pump?The cyberattack that shut down a major pipeline which supplies much of our area with fuel, is raising concerns for the consumer and the country. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

AMBER Alert Canceled After East Orange, N.J. Infant Found UnharmedNew Jersey State Police were looking for Chinna Payne, who is less than one month old. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Manhunt For Alleged Times Square Gunman Farrakhan Muhammad ContinuesSecurity has been upped at the Crossroads of the World after a brawl that sent bullets flying ended with innocent bystanders in the hospital Saturday — and the gunman is still on the run. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Hero Officer Speaks Out About Rescuing 4-Year-Old Times Square Shooting VictimAn NYPD officer is being called a hero after video, viewed by millions, showed her rushing a child who was shot to safety. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

How Does Ranked Choice Voting Work?Changes are coming to the way we vote, with ranked choice voting. Watch this explanation of how it works.

Press Conference: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 5/10 UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo's Monday, May 10, 2021 update on COVID and vaccinations in New York.

New York Weather: CBS2's 5/10 Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

Lincoln Center Plaza Green Space Opens For Outdoor Summer PerformancesA greener version of Lincoln Center opens for the summer season Monday.

