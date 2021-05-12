Yankees Confirm 7 Positive COVID Cases Among Coaches, Travel StaffThe Yankees now confirm they've had seven positive COVID cases.

50 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 12 at 6 p.m.

NYC Expands Open Streets Program With Open BoulevardsMayor Bill de Blasio is expected to sign legislation making Open Streets permanent Thursday.

Nonprofit Helping First Responders Get Needed Mental Health SupportIn recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, the challenges of the pandemic recovery and the upcoming 20th anniversary of 9/11, a nonprofit is generously making sure our intrepid first responders get the support they need year-round; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

NYC City Council Takes Step Forward To Regulate Ride-Sharing MopedsThe New York City Council took a step forward to regulate ride-sharing mopeds Wednesday. It comes almost a year after three riders died in accidents, including our beloved colleague Nina Kapur; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Long Island Woman Is Surrogate For Sister With Cystic FibrosisA Long Island woman who donated a kidney to her sister has also given birth to her baby. It's an inspirational journey that shows dreams can come true; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Summer Camps Nationwide Getting Ready To ReopenSummer camps across the country are getting ready to make a comeback after millions of campers missed out last year because of pandemic closures. The demand is surging. Some camps even have waiting lists; Meg Oliver reports for CBS2.

NYC Council Passes DOE Food Waste Prevention BillOn Wednesday, the New York City Council passed a bill requiring the Department of Education to develop and implement a food waste prevention plan by Oct. 1.

Long Island Company Aims To Help Adults With Autism Find JobsFor individuals with disabilities, finding work can be challenging and heartbreaking. Only 1 in 9 young adults on the autism spectrum has a job. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan introduces us to a special employee at a Long Island company hoping to change all that.

Man Charged With Using Machete To Menace Neighbors Now Facing Assault ChargesA man charged with using a machete to menace neighbors in April now faces new charges of assault. The suspect was arrested Tuesday, just hours after New Rochelle Police ended a standoff at his home without taking him into custody; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis Supports Republican Leadership MovesCongresswoman Liz Cheney has been ousted from her Republican leadership position. Staten Island Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis supports the moves.

Gas Prices Going Up In Tri-State Area, But Shortage Is UnlikelyExperts say a gas shortage is unlikely in the Tri-State Area, but prices are going up; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

New Yorkers Living With HIV On A Mission To Educate The PublicTwo New Yorkers who have been living with HIV for decades are sharing their story. One is a Broadway star; the other is a loving mother. They're both on a mission to educate the public and foster more understanding when it comes to HIV; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

New York Beaches, Pools Will Reopen Memorial Day WeekendGov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday beaches and pools will reopen statewide Memorial Day weekend.

New Jersey Easing COVID Restrictions At Nursing HomesCoronavirus restrictions at New Jersey nursing homes are easing.

CDC Advisory Panel Recommends Use Of Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children Ages 12-15A CDC advisory panel has recommended the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 12-15 years old. Now, the CDC director must formally sign it; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 Injured In Separate Random Subway AttacksFour new random subway attacks happened Wednesday, and all before lunchtime. Victims were punched or slashed. These assaults are raising more questions about subway safety; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Local Families Terrified For Loved Ones In Middle East As Violence ContinuesThe violence happening in the Middle East has been very unsettling for those who have loved ones there. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez spoke to some local families who say this terrifying feeling of uncertainty is all too familiar.

Death Toll Continues To Rise In Middle EastThe death toll continues to rise in the Middle East as Israel and Hamas continue to launch attacks against each other. At least 60 people have been killed, including more than a dozen children; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Suspect In Times Square Shooting Arrested In FloridaAn arrest has been made in the Times Square shooting that wounded three people, including a little girl; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's Tuesday 5/12 Afternoon Weather HeadlinesCBS2's John Elliott has a look at the forecast.

2021 Class Of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inductees AnnouncedThe Go Gos, Jay Z, Tina Turner, Carole King, Foo Fighters and Todd Rundgren will be honored in Cleveland on Oct. 30.

NFL Announces Jets, Giants Week 1 MatchesOne of the biggest storylines of week one will be the Jets traveling to face the Carolina Panthers. Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was traded to the Panthers this off-season.

New York Rangers Fire Head CoachThe Rangers have fired head coach David Quinn and three assistants.

