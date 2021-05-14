New York Weather: CBS2 5/14 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 14 at 11 p.m.

Long Island Hispanic Bar Association Organizes Prom Dress GiveawayA Long Island organization is spreading love with the gift of dresses; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Philadelphia Chef Eli Kulp Sharing A Message About Turning Darkness Into HopeIt's been six years since an Amtrak train crashed in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others. Celebrated chef Eli Kulp was one of those injured. He is now sharing his talents and a message about turning darkness into hope; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigating Vandalism At Brooklyn ChurchThe NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating after a crucifix was vandalized at a Brooklyn church overnight; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

4 Suspects Being Questioned In Connection To Violent Subway AttacksPolice are questioning four suspects after a string of violent attacks in the subway system on Friday morning; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

AIDS Walk: Despite Changes Brought On By COVID, The Mission Remains The SameAIDS Walk New York is this Sunday, an event that started 35 years ago, and even though the walk has changed, the mission hasn't; CBS2's John Elliott reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/14 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 14 at 6 p.m.

Dinosaur Park In Leonia Reopens In JuneThe dinosaurs return to Leonia's Overpeck Park.

Yankees Fan Says She Can No Longer Attend Game Because Of Sudden Change In Seating PolicyBefore the pandemic, going out to see a baseball game wasn't all that complicated, but in this new normal, with so many changing policies, one family is striking out; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

Monday Is Deadline To File 2020 Tax ReturnsThis weekend is the last weekend to get your taxes done.

Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Reportedly Accuses Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Of Supporting TerroristsAccording to published reports, New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was accused of supporting terrorists when she was confronted by Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene on Wednesday.

Safety Corridor Proposed For Southern State Parkway Amid Concerns About Deadly CrashesA deadly stretch of a Long Island parkway could soon be subject to hefty driver fines for speeding and other infractions. Lawmakers in Albany are proposing creating what they call a highway safety corridor on the Southern State Parkway; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Settlement Reached In Lawsuits Following Deadly NJ TRANSIT CrashNearly five years after a deadly crash at the Hoboken terminal, NJ TRANSIT reaches settlements in lawsuits filed.

Brooklyn Family Demands DOE Investigation After 12-Year-Old Boy Dies Following Alleged Bullying At SchoolA grieving family is demanding an investigation from the New York City Department of Education. Twelve-year-old Romy Vilsaint died unexpectedly last week, and his family says it happened after he was bullied at school; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Gayle King Speaks To Friends Of Queen Elizabeth In 'Queen Carries On'In a primetime special on CBS, Gayle King talks to those who know Queen Elizabeth well, including a very personal tribute from Sir Paul McCartney.

Prince Harry Discusses Leaving Britain, Starting New Life In CaliforniaIn a podcast, Prince Harry revealed new details about why he decided to leave Britain and start a new life with his wife, Meghan, and their son, Archie, in California; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

Only On 2: Queens Rehearsal Studio Helps Artists Get Back On Their FeetRehearsal studios across New York City are back in business as many Broadway performers are preparing to return to the stage after more than a year away. One studio space in Queens is helping artists get back on their feet; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Experts Say Hearing Loss Can Be Connected To Feelings Of Depression, LonelinessMay is Better Speech and Hearing Month. Many people do not associate hearing loss with mental illness, but experts say not being able to hear properly can be connected to feelings of depression and loneliness; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Exclusive: 3 Homeless Encampments Swept Away In ManhattanThere are now three fewer homeless encampments in Manhattan. Friday, a multi-agency effort swept away camps in Midtown West and Hell's Kitchen, and those cleanup teams made some surprising discoveries; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Crucifix Toppled, Damaged At Brooklyn Catholic ChurchThe NYPD needs help finding the vandals who toppled and shattered a crucifix of Jesus at a Brooklyn Catholic church.

Body Found In Burned Out Car Behind Home On Long IslandPolice say they found a body in a car that was burned out on Long Island.

Pre-Trial Testimony Underway In Thomas Valva CaseThere was raw emotion in a courtroom Friday, more than a year after 8-year-old Thomas Valva was discovered dead in his Long Island home. Valva's father, an NYPD cop at the time, and his live-in girlfriend were arrested and charged with child abuse and murder. Now, pre-trial testimony is underway; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Only On 2: FDNY Marine Division Gearing Up For Boating SeasonThe FDNY is gearing up for boating season. The department says last year was perhaps its busiest with hundreds of calls on the water, and this year, they're expecting the same; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

House GOP Elect NY Rep. Elise Stefanik To Leadership PositionIn Washington, House Republicans on Friday elected New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik as their third-ranking leader.

