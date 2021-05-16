AIDS Walk New York: Live At HomeCBSN New York presents special coverage of AIDS Walk New York: Live at Home on May 16, 2021.

Teen Dead, 4 Hurt After Shooting In The BronxThe NYPD said the injured adults walked to a hospital for treatment and are not cooperating with investigators.

New Video Shows Suspect In Brooklyn Church VandalismThe NYPD Hates Crimes Task Force is investigating vandalism at St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church, where someone knocked down the crucifix and burned an American flag outside the rectory. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2's 5/16 Sunday Morning UpdateVanessa Murdock has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/15 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 15 at 11 p.m.

Some States Begin To Adopt New CDC Mask GuidelinesThe CDC says fully vaccinated people can drop their masks in most settings. Not all states, including New York and New Jersey, have signed off on that yet, but many others have; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

NYPD Searching For Missing Connecticut Man With DementiaPolice are looking for a missing Connecticut man with dementia who might be in New York City.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Father's Death For First TimeNicki Minaj is opening up about the death of her father for the first time since he was killed in a hit-and-run on Long Island.

Traffic Blocked On Gowanus Expressway During Pro-Palestine RallyThe tension in the Middle East has led to protests around the world, including here in New York.

Victim In String Of Violent Subway Attacks Speaks Out About Frightening OrdealThree teenagers have been charged in a series of violent subway attacks. One of the victims told CBS2's Kiran Dhillon about the frightening ordeal.

Paterson Woman Accused Of Fatally Stabbing 7-Year-Old Son, Injuring 17-Year-Old SonA 7-year-old boy was killed and his 17-year-old brother was hurt in a double stabbing in Paterson on Saturday. Their mother has been arrested and charged; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Mayor De Blasio Helps Beautify Brooklyn's Greenwood PlaygroundMayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray helped beautify a park in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Driver Leaves Scene After Running Red Light, Hitting Car In The BronxA hit-and-run crash in the Bronx was caught on camera.

Businesses, Public Places Across U.S. Working Out Mask RulesThe CDC loosened its guidance on masks for people who are fully vaccinated, but not all states are on board, and now businesses and other public places are trying to figure out their next moves; Michael George reports for CBS2.

Man Dies After Being Shot While Driving In QueensThe NYPD is investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in Queens on Saturday.

7-Year-Old Killed, Teen Hurt In Paterson, NJ StabbingA child was stabbed to death and a teenager was injured in Paterson, New Jersey, on Saturday morning; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Pride NYC Banning Police From Events Until 2025NYC Pride doesn't want police at its events anymore, until at least 2025.

Israel Slams Gaza Strip With Another Round Of AirstrikesIsrael slammed the Gaza Strip with another round of airstrikes, including a high rise that housed media outlets, and Hamas continued to fire rockets into Israel; Imtiaz Tyab reports for CBS2.

Hoboken Offering Pfizer Vaccine To Residents Over Age 12Hoboken has expanded COVID vaccine access for residents ages 12 and up.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for May 15 at 6 p.m.

East Harlem Little League Returns To The Field After Almost Permanently Shutting Down Amid PandemicMoney troubles and the pandemic almost permanently benched Little Leaguers in East Harlem, but Saturday, dozens of kids returned to the field for opening day; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 Teenagers Arrested In Subway Attacks, Police Searching For 4th SuspectThree teenagers have been charged in a series of violent subway attacks in the city. Police are now searching for a fourth suspect; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

NYPD: Armed Suspects Impersonated Police, Handcuffed Women During Bronx Home InvasionVideo shows the suspects were carrying guns and wearing vests marked "POLICE."

3 Teens Charged, Police Release Video Of New Suspect Wanted In Subway AttacksPolice took four teens into custody Friday, but police sources told CBS2 one was released after questioning. Surveillance video shows a fifth person wanted in connection to the slashings. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

