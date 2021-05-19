New Jersey Devils Hire Former U.S. Women's National Hockey Team Captain Meghan DugganThe season is over for the New Jersey Devils, but they've named former U.S. Women's National Hockey Team Captain Meghan Duggan as their manager of player development; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 19 at 11 p.m.

Thousands Within New York Unemployment System Become Victims Of Fraud Amid PandemicThousands within the New York unemployment system have become victims of fraud during the pandemic, and now there's an audit to find out who dropped the ball; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Police Searching For Vandals Targeting Queens NeighborhoodA Queens neighborhood has been targeted by vandals twice this month.

More COVID Restrictions Loosened In Tri-State AreaMore COVID restrictions were loosened in the Tri-State Area on Wednesday. After keeping our faces covered for the past 13 months, the mask mandate was lifted for fully vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11-Year-Old Boy Falls Through Subway Grate In Brooklyn ParkAn 11-year-old fell through an open subway grate in a Brooklyn park Wednesday.

Search Ongoing For Suspect In Police-Involved Shooting In The BronxThe NYPD is looking for a suspect after a police-involved shooting in the Bronx.

Child Shot, 2 Adults Also Injured In QueensA child was shot in Queens and two adults were also hit by gunfire Wednesday; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Police-Involved Shooting Reported In The BronxThere was a police-involved shooting in the Bronx on Wednesday.

New York Weather: CBS2 5/19 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 19 at 6 p.m.

New Jersey Offers New COVID Vaccine IncentivesNew Jersey is offering new incentives to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

8 Brooklyn Men Accused In $2 Million COVID Relief FraudEight Brooklyn men are accused in a $2 million COVID relief scheme.

Child Falls Through Subway Grate In BushwickA child fell through a subway grate in Brooklyn on Wednesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Plans To Restore Orchard Beach Pavilion Back On After Pandemic PauseThe restoration of the Orchard Beach Pavilion, a sprawling beach and sports destination, is back on. The pandemic put the Bronx project on hold. The plan includes bringing the landmark back to life while investing in Pelham Bay Park's future; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Nassau County Man Reunites With EMT Who Saved His LifeThere was an emotional reunion Wednesday between a Nassau County man and a first responder who saved his life.

Teenager Killed In Brooklyn FireA teenage boy died while he was sleeping when an early morning fire swept through a multi-family home in Brooklyn; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Caught On Camera: 11-Year-Old Girl Fights Back During Attempted Kidnapping In FloridaA man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl alone at a bus stop in Florida, but the kidnapping was foiled -- mainly because of the courageous little girl who got free by fighting back; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

'Ghost Forest' Installation Draws Attention To Climate ChangeA stand of dead trees in the middle of a New York City park has some people doing a doubletake.

New York State Announces New COVID Safety Guidelines For CampsNew York state has announced new COVID safety guidelines for camps.

CBS Unveils 2021-22 Primetime Line-UpCBS announced its primetime line-up for the next season Wednesday, and it features new editions of some of its biggest franchises. There's also a new comedy that promises a lot of spirit; Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2.

Actor Billy Porter Reveals He's Been HIV Positive For 14 YearsActor Billy Porter has revealed he is HIV positive and says he's been living with the secret for 14 years. He is now speaking his truth; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

New Study Examines Impact Of Chemo Treatment During PandemicA new study is providing reassuring news for breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy during the pandemic.

Community Leaders Address Anti-Asian Hate Crimes Across NYC, How City Hall Can HelpAs the epidemic of anti-Asian hate crimes continues to plague New York City, community leaders are talking about what they're seeing on the ground and what City Hall needs to do to help; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Mother Fatally Shot In Brooklyn While Attending Prayer VigilA mother was shot dead at a prayer vigil in Brooklyn for a friend who was killed the night before. Her family is speaking out as police search for suspects; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

