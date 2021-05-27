Rare Wayne Gretzky Hockey Card Sells For $3.75 MillionA rare Wayne Gretzky trading card has sold for a record $3.75 million at auction.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/27 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 27 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

New York City High School Basketball Teams Stuck Playing Outside Due To COVID ConcernsAs COVID restrictions ease, high school basketball players were looking forward to hitting the hardwood like NBA teams. Instead, they're stuck outside; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

1 hour ago

Police Investigate 3 Underage Luring Incidents In BrooklynPolice are investigating a string of disturbing luring incidents in Brooklyn.

1 hour ago

Queens Residents Frustrated By Loud Music, Drag Racing In NeighborhoodLoud music and drag racing at all hours as become an ongoing concern for city residents, who are wondering when it will stop so they can get some sleep at night; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Promises Improvements To Brooklyn's McGuinness Boulevard After Teacher's DeathThe mayor has promised improvements to a busy Brooklyn street after a teacher was killed in a hit-and-run. The community gathered Thursday to remember his life and demand change; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Suspect In Rape Pattern In QueensPolice are looking for a man accused of raping three teenage girls.

2 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Asian Woman Randomly Attacked In QueensPeople are searching for a man who punched an Asian woman in Queens. The random attack was captured on surveillance video. This comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio announces more funding for anti-hate initiatives; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Man Attacks MTA Employee At Harlem Subway StationPolice are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an MTA employee on May 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

3 hours ago

Portion Of Scaffolding Collapses On Upper West SideThere was a partial scaffolding collapse Thursday on the Upper West Side.

3 hours ago

Police Looking For People Accused Of Robbing Teen Girl In BrooklynPolice in Brooklyn are trying to find several people accused of attacking and robbing a 16-year-old girl.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/27 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 27 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

Bethpage Air Show Returns After Last Year's COVID CancelationMilitary planes return to the air this weekend for the Bethpage Air Show. It was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Now, pilots are ready to take flight. CBS2's Alice Gainer joined a crew for a sky-high preview.

6 hours ago

Scientists Say Early Appearance Of Algae Bloom Off Long Island Means Nitrogen Pollution Is Getting WorseScientists say the very early appearance this week of an algae bloom off Long Island is a sign nitrogen pollution is getting worse. The so-called "Mahogany Tide" can be seen in bays across Suffolk County, but there may be help coming; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

6 hours ago

New York City Council Approves Measure To Expand Housing Voucher ProgramThe New York City Council approved a measure to expand the city's housing voucher program.

6 hours ago

Connecticut Gov. Lamont Signs Legislation To Legalize Sports BettingGov. Ned Lamont has signed legislation that would legalize sports wagering and online gambling in Connecticut.

6 hours ago

Local Leaders Introduce New Legislation To End Drag Racing In New York CityOver the last year, there have been nearly 3,000 drag racing complaint calls made to 311. That's five times the number of calls made the year before. Some local leaders have introduced new legislation to bring an end to the illegal activity in New York City; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

7 hours ago

South Bronx Native Mario Ynfante Helps Children Cope Through Nonprofit WHEDcoFor kids growing up in the Bronx, one charity provides a program that has given them a place to go. It also helps build their future. That's the focus of this week's Snap Shot New York with CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

7 hours ago

New Type Of Jellyfish Found In Back Bays, Rivers Along Jersey ShoreThere's a new type of jellyfish stinging its way into the back bays and rivers along the Jersey Shore. CBS2's John Elliott went out on Barnegat Bay with some researchers from Montclair State University to trap and track this clingy pest.

7 hours ago

Telemedicine, New Device Can Help Diagnose Ear Infections In Children Without A Trip To The PediatricianThe bane of many parents with young children is often that middle-of-the-night crying child with an earache. That usually means a trip to the pediatrician. Now, CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says that telemedicine and a clever new device can make life a lot easier for parent and child.

7 hours ago

Plaque Unveiled Honoring NYPD Detective Brian SimonsenA hero NYPD officer was honored Thursday in Queens.

7 hours ago

Bakery Says Bread Delivery Driver Is Not Entitled To Workers' Comp After Being Injured In CarjackingA bread delivery man faces thousands of dollars in hospital bills after getting carjacked while on the job, but the bakery is claiming he's not entitled to workers' comp; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

7 hours ago

Nassau County Rolling Out Body Cameras For Police OfficersNassau County is about to invest $5 million in body cameras for its police force. It is among the last large law enforcement agencies in the country to do so, and many Long Islanders say it's long overdue; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Hoboken Senior Center Reopens After Being Forced To Close During PandemicFor more than a year, senior centers, critical to socialization for older people, were closed by the pandemic, but on Thursday, Hoboken's senior center opened once again; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago