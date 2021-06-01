Man Suffers Broken Jaw Over Parking Dispute In The BronxPolice say a 22-year-old man suffered a broken jaw and eye socket over a parking dispute last weekend in the Bronx. Katie Johnston reports.

11 minutes ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Reopening Of Senior CentersMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on coronavirus restrictions and recovery in New York City.

25 minutes ago

New York Weather: Temps On The RiseCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

34 minutes ago

70-Year-Old Brooklyn Man Killed By Hit-And-Run DriverA 70-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver crossing the street Monday near his Brooklyn home. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge hears from his neighbors.

45 minutes ago

New Yorkers Can Now Apply For Rental AssistanceNew York State's emergency rental assistance program is now accepting applications.

51 minutes ago

Senior Centers Allowed To Reopen In NYCMayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday senior centers in New York City are allowed to open their doors once again. CBS2's Andrea Grymes has more.

54 minutes ago

Suspect Arrested In Sucker-Punch Of Asian Woman In ChinatownA man is under arrest after another attack against an Asian woman in New York City. CBS2's John Dias hears from a witness who tried to help her.

58 minutes ago

Drive-By, Broad Daylight Jewelry Robbery Caught On Video In InwoodA brazen, midday jewelry robbery in the middle of Manhattan street was caught on surveillance video. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Subway Knife Fight Caught On Video; Suspect On The RunA disturbing knife fight was caught on video in the subway system. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

John Jay College Of Criminal Justice Prof. Dennis Kenney On Use Of Force LegislationNew York Attorney General Letitia James has proposed new changes to police use of force standards. John Jay professor and former police officer Dennis Kenney spoke about the proposed legislation.

3 hours ago

Suspect Identified In Brooklyn Luring CasesPolice have released new images of a man they say lured a 13-year-old girl into a building and touched her inappropriately.

7 hours ago

Pride Month Kicks OffJune 1 marks the start of Pride Month in cities around the world.

7 hours ago

Teen Killed In East Harlem ShootingA 15-year-old boy is dead and 30-year-old man is hurt after being shot in East Harlem.

7 hours ago

Deadly Shooting In Spring ValleyPolice are investigating a deadly shooting in Rockland County.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

14 hours ago

Comedy Shows Hit The Ground Running As Indoor Curfew In NYC Is LiftedCBS2's Ali Bauman visited Comedy Cellar and Carolines on Broadway and files this report.

14 hours ago

NYPD Investigating After Black Wall Street Gallery VandalizedCBS2's Cory James has more on the incident, which happened on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre.

14 hours ago

14 hours ago

Moving Memorial Day Ceremonies Held All Over Tri-State AreaCBS2's Jessica Layton looks back on a memorable day for many as the country paid tribute to servicemen and women who paid the ultimate price.

14 hours ago

Road To Reopening Gets Some Comic ReliefFamed Carolines on Broadway is open again, must to the delight of the throngs of New York City comedy fans. CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the story.

19 hours ago

Historic Mount Moor Cemetery Renovated To Properly Honor Black Civil War SoldiersMemorial Day in Rockland County included righting a wrong from our nation's painful past. Graves of Black men who fought in the Civil War now feature headstones that honor their service. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

19 hours ago