New York Weather: CBS2 6/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 10 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Families On The Verge Of Being Displaced From Hotel Rooms After Losing Homes In Queens Apartment Building FireIt's been more than two months since fire devastated a large apartment building in Queens, leaving more than 200 families without homes. Now, those residents say they have been left in limbo and on the verge of being displaced again; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

2 hours ago

Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks Returning As City Continues On Road To ReopeningThere's a bright spot on the road to reopening -- the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks will return next month. This comes as health care workers push to vaccinate more New Yorkers ahead of the holiday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

21-Year-Old Man Dies Swimming In Closed Mahwah LakeA man died after going swimming in a Mahwah lake Thursday.

2 hours ago

Family, Community Gather To Honor 10-Year-Old Justin WallaceIt was an emotional night in Far Rockaway, where family and community members gathered to remember 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was fatally shot over the weekend.

2 hours ago

Top Democratic Contenders In NYC Mayoral Race Face Off In Final Debate Before Early Voting BeginsFrom residency to racism and crime to your commute, the top Democratic contenders in the New York City mayoral race tackled it all in their final debate before New Yorkers can start casting their votes; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has more.

2 hours ago

Jimmy Buffett Shows Off New Times Square ResortSoon, a trip to Margaritaville will be as close as Manhattan.

4 hours ago

Excitement Outside CBS Broadcast Center As Mayoral Candidates Arrive For DebateThe excitement surrounding Thursday's debate built outside the CBS Broadcast Center, where supporters gathered as the candidates entered our studios; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

4 hours ago

Mayoral Candidates Take The Stage To Debate Ahead Of Early VotingFive leading contenders in the mayoral race took the stage at CBS2 on Thursday for the final debate before early voting in the primary begins; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

5 hours ago

New York City Democratic Mayoral DebateTop contenders in the race to become New York City's next mayor face-off in a debate moderated by CBS2's Maurice DuBois and Marcia Kramer.

6 hours ago

'To Kill A Mockingbird' Returns To Broadway Oct. 5Jeff Daniels will return as Atticus Finch in the adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved novel.

7 hours ago

Top Long Island Sound BeachesThe nonprofit Save the World released a report ranking water quality at more than 200 beaches on the Sound.

7 hours ago

Residents Losing Patience After Town Paid Millions For Old Appliance StoreThe property is falling apart and residents are losing patience. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

4 Injured In Yonkers ShootingPolice say a group of people was standing outside a bodega on the corner when a sedan drove by and someone opened fire. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

Fed Up With The Pandemic, Americans Are Launching ‘Revenge Spending’ KickPent up by COVID-19 lockdowns, a majority of Americans have indicated they will embark on a post-pandemic buying spree. Many have already started treating themselves, calling it “revenge spending.” CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/10 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

8 hours ago

8th Grader Pushes NJ Legislators To Write Bill Mandating CMV Screenings For NewbornsA Mercer County teen pushed lawmakers to write a bill mandating newborns receive screenings for CMV, a dangerous viral infection. She was inspired by a teacher’s experience at her school. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

8 hours ago

Power Tools Needed To Complete Home Renovation For Disabled Mother StolenLong Island volunteers are heartbroken. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Pres. Biden In UK On Day 2 Of Overseas TripThe 8-day visit includes the G7 Summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

8 hours ago

NYPD Looking For Driver Who Hit, Killed Teen On BikePolice are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 16-year-old boy from Queens.

8 hours ago

Younger Patients Suffering From Liver Disease As Women Drink More During PandemicDoctors say an alarming trend has been born out of the pandemic. More and more women, particularly young women, drinking heavily during the pandemic. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago

Rare Sunrise Eclipse Wows Early Risers Across Tri-State AreaIt was a celestial show unlike most of us have witnessed in our lifetimes. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

8 hours ago

Search Continues For Brooklyn Woman's Dog That Went Missing With Stolen CarLuna, a dog, was inside her 73-year-old owner's car when it was stolen.

8 hours ago

3-Year-Old Dies After Fall From Window, Dog AttackPolice responded to the home in Elizabeth, NJ on Wednesday evening.

8 hours ago