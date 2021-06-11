Seen On Video: Armed Robbery Suspects Grab Man On Bronx StreetPolice are trying to identify two men suspected in a handful of armed robberies and attempted robberies, including one that was caught on camera in the Bronx. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Recognize Them? Police Say They've Been Flashing Women On The SubwayThe NYPD have released pictures of two men they say exposed themselves in separate incidents in the subway. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/11 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

2 hours ago

145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Held In Tarrytown, NYCOVID delayed the competition and shifted the venue away from Madison Square Garden.

3 hours ago

Yankees Legend Mariano Rivera Enshrined On New Rochelle Walk Of FameRivera lived in New Rochelle for many years. He and his wife Clara spent $3 million to restore an historic church where she now serves as pastor.

3 hours ago

Road To Reopening: New Vaccine Hubs Open, But Perks May Not Be WorkingA new vaccine hub at the Empire State Building comes with some perks, but that's not necessarily leading to more shots in arms. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

MTA Bus Removed From Building 4 Days After CrashA lot of work had to be done beforehand to prevent the building from potentially collapsing when the bus was removed. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Caught On Video: Man Stripped Of His Jewelry At Gunpoint In Bronx LobbyA gunpoint robbery was caught on video in the lobby of a building in the Bronx. Katie Johnston reports

3 hours ago

Caught On Video: Panhandler Steals $75 From Woman Who Gave Him $1, Police SayA woman who tried to do the right thing by a panhandler wound up getting robbed by him, police say. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Shuga Pie Shop: A Cake Sandwich Sensation In BabylonThe shuga pie was born when Micheline Cummings took leftover cake scraps and, instead of discarding them, sealed them together with frosting.

4 hours ago

See It: Drive-By Shootout On Brooklyn StreetIt's another sign of the dramatic increase in gun violence in New York City. Surveillance video shows a gunfight that took place in the street in Brooklyn. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Jewish Man Threatened By Suspect Who Made Anti-Semitic Comments In BrooklynPolice are looking for a suspect they say made anti-Semitic remarks and threatened a Jewish man in Brooklyn. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Woman Carjacked With Lost Dog Luna InsideThe search is on for a woman's beloved dog and the suspect who allegedly stole her car in Brooklyn with the toy poodle was inside. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis speaks with the woman's family.

6 hours ago

Search For Suspects In Subway SlashingPolice are searching for three people involved in a slashing on the subway.

8 hours ago

Search For Suspect In Anti-Asian AttackPolice are searching for the suspect behind yet another attack on a person of Asian descent in the city.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: Cooling OffCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

8 hours ago

Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Show Will Go OnThe Macy's 4th of July fireworks will return next month, and health care workers are pushing to get more people vaccinated ahead of the holiday. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

8 hours ago

Deadly Shooting In SoundviewPolice say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed early Friday morning in the Bronx.

8 hours ago

1 Dead, 4 Hurt After Brooklyn CrashOne person is dead and four others are hurt after a car slammed into a senior care facility in Brooklyn.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/10 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 10 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

Families On The Verge Of Being Displaced From Hotel Rooms After Losing Homes In Queens Apartment Building FireIt's been more than two months since fire devastated a large apartment building in Queens, leaving more than 200 families without homes. Now, those residents say they have been left in limbo and on the verge of being displaced again; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

15 hours ago

Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks Returning As City Continues On Road To ReopeningThere's a bright spot on the road to reopening -- the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks will return next month. This comes as health care workers push to vaccinate more New Yorkers ahead of the holiday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

15 hours ago

21-Year-Old Man Dies Swimming In Closed Mahwah LakeA man died after going swimming in a Mahwah lake Thursday.

16 hours ago

Family, Community Gather To Honor 10-Year-Old Justin WallaceIt was an emotional night in Far Rockaway, where family and community members gathered to remember 10-year-old Justin Wallace, who was fatally shot over the weekend.

16 hours ago