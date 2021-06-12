New York Weather: CBS2 6/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for June 12 at 11 p.m.

43 minutes ago

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Underway In TarrytownDogs are in the spotlight this weekend as thousands of pooches participate in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

57 minutes ago

Bidder Pays $28 Million To Join Jeff Bezos In SpaceBillionaire Jeff Bezos is planning a cosmic joyride in July, and Saturday, someone bid $28 million to join him. The auction drew thousands of bids from 159 countries; Mark Strassman reports for CBS2.

59 minutes ago

5-Year Anniversary Memorial Held For Victims Of Pulse Nightclub ShootingSaturday marks five years since one of the deadliest mass shootings in United States history at Pulse nightclub in Orlando; Michael George reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

$8K Worth Of Illegal Fireworks Confiscated, 4 People ArrestedAuthorities have made a major fireworks bust just weeks before Independence Day.

1 hour ago

NYPD: Suspects Rob Store, 2 Victims On Street In Same DayPolice are looking for three men accused of violently robbing multiple people and a business in the same day.

1 hour ago

Caught On Camera: Police Searching For Suspect In Violent Robbery In Central ParkA violent robbery in Central Park in broad daylight was caught on camera. Now, police are looking for the man who punched a woman over a cell phone; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

1 hour ago

Randolph Removing Holiday Names On School CalendarThere's controversy in a New Jersey school district. This week, the Randolph Township Board of Education unanimously voted to remove the names of all holidays from the school calendar and call them "days off."

1 hour ago

Mother Facing Charges After Allegedly Throwing 2 Children Out Window In BrooklynThe mother accused of throwing her children out of a window in Brooklyn is now being charged. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon spoke to a good Samaritan to jumped in to rescue the kids.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for June 12 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

New Yorker Mini 10K Returns To Central ParkRaces are back in New York City! New York Road Runners welcomed athletes back Saturday for the first in-person race since the pandemic began.

6 hours ago

Record Store Day Returns, Offering Exclusives To Vinyl FansSaturday was a big day for vinyl lovers with the return of Record Store Day.

6 hours ago

Researchers Believe 'Heat Bombs' Are Causing Warmer Waters To Seep Into Arctic OceanWarmer waters are seeping into the Arctic Ocean, threatening sea ice. Researchers now believe they know why; Nichelle Medina reports for CBS2.

6 hours ago

14 People Injured After Mass Shooting In AustinFourteen people were hurt in a mass shooting in Texas on Saturday.

6 hours ago

3 Charged In Drive-By Shooting In YonkersPolice say they've arrested four suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting in Yonkers.

7 hours ago

Greenwich Village Cook Pushed Into Window, Head Slashed OpenA cook at a Greenwich Village diner is recovering after being shoved into a glass window.

7 hours ago

Suspect Sought In Central Park Attack, RobberyPolice are looking for the suspect in a brazen Central Park robbery.

7 hours ago

Early Voting Begins For NYC Primary ElectionEarly voting is now underway for the June 22 citywide primary. New Yorkers started casting ballots Saturday for a number of races, including the race for mayor; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

7 hours ago

Police Say Mom Threw 2 Young Children Out Second-Story Window In BrooklynPolice say a mother threw her two young children, including a newborn, out of a second-story window in Brooklyn on Saturday morning; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

7 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Man Punches Woman In Face After Stealing Phone In Central ParkPolice are looking for a man who allegedly punched a woman in the face and stole her iPhone in Central Park on June 11, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

8 hours ago

Caught On Camera: Suspect Points Gun At Deli Worker, Takes CashThe suspect aimed a gun at the 39-year-old Bronx deli worker and demanded cash, police said.

10 hours ago

Polls Open For Early Voting In New York City PrimariesEarly voting is underway in New York City's primaries for key offices including mayor and comptroller. These are the city's first to use ranked choice voting. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

16 hours ago

NYPD: Suspects Demand Cash, Grab Victim's YarmulkeThe NYPD's hate crimes unit is investigating a robbery of a Jewish man that was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

16 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/12 Saturday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

17 hours ago