Mets to Begin 100% Capacity At Citi Field On MondayFull crowds are coming back to Citi Field.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/16 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 16 at 11 p.m.

Two People Critically Injured In Hit-And-Run On Upper East SideTwo people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Upper East Side on Wednesday night.

President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin Meet During High-Stakes MeetingPresident Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face during a high-stakes meeting in Geneva, seeking common ground on crucial issues; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

NYPD Holds Emergency Meeting To Address Washington Square Park ConcernsThe NYPD held an emergency meeting Wednesday night over the ongoing problems at Washington Square Park. People complained about large crowds in the park past curfew and quality-of-life issues; CBS2's Cory James reports.

NYC Mayoral Candidates Take Aim At Each Other In Final Democratic DebateTempers flared Wednesday night as mayoral candidates currently behind in the polls took aim at each other. The eight leading Democratic contenders appeared on the debate stage for the last time before Election Day; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the highlights.

Man Shot By FBI Agents During Kidnapping Investigation In New JerseyThere are new details in a kidnapping investigation in New Jersey. The FBI says the victim is the 17-year-old son of an apparent drug dealer; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin Meet In GenevaPresident Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a high-stakes meeting in Geneva on Wednesday; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/16 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 16 at 6 p.m.

Park In Morris County Closed Because Of Aggressive BearPolice at a popular park in Morris County are warning of a dangerous, large bear, and the park is closed for now.

NYPD Confiscates More Than 600 Fireworks In QueensHundreds of illegal fireworks have been confiscated by police in Queens.

Police: Marijuana Thrown From Roof In Attempted RobberyA drug deal gone wrong in Brooklyn was caught on camera.

Stony Brook University Hospital Begins Giving COVID Shots To Children Under 12 For TrialThe only medical center in our area to participate in the COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 12 started the shots last week. CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke with some of the families who participated.

Manhattan DA Candidate Faces Question Over Income TaxesOne of the candidates to take over the investigation into former President Donald Trump's taxes reportedly paid no federal income taxes herself for a few years.

NYPD Cracking Down On Counterfeit License PlatesMayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD announced a crackdown on counterfeit license plates. Police say they can be linked to multiple hit-and-run crashes and shootings in the city; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Sean Williams Starts 'The Dad Gang' To Fight Stereotypes About Black FathersAs we prepare to celebrate Father's Day this weekend, a Long Island father is changing the perception of Black fatherhood in America. It turned into his life's mission after a moment in a grocery store. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock introduces us to "The Dad Gang."

NYPD's Newest Class Of K-9s Graduate From TrainingThe NYPD's newest class of K-9 recruits graduated from training Wednesday.

Road To Reopening: What Does A Return To Normal Look Like For Amusement Parks?With COVID restrictions now lifted across New York state for most businesses, many owners are trying to quickly navigate their way back to normal, but what does normal now look like at big amusement parks, which attract thousands of people a day? CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Study: Boost In Protection From COVID Vaccines Can Help Organ Transplant RecipientsThere is promising news for organ transplant recipients and people on a waiting list. A boost in protection from COVID vaccines can help patients, and organ donations are making a comeback; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

NYC Health Department Internship Program Aims To Address Concerns About Disparities In Health CareWhile many people are looking beyond the pandemic, the New York City Health Department is focusing on the lessons learned, and that includes disparities in health care. A new internship program is aimed at addressing those concerns; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Extending Special Education EligibilityGov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed a bill that will extend eligibility for special education students.

NJ Cracks Down On Businesses Offering 'Free Marijuana Gifts'New Jersey is cracking down on businesses offering so-called "free marijuana gifts."

Caught On Camera: Man Struck In Head With Cobblestone, Attacked In The BronxA man was ambushed in the Bronx and struck in the back of the head with a cobblestone. The attacker is still on the loose while the victim is in critical condition in the hospital; CBS2's Christina Fan spoke to the victim's sister.

Path To Parenthood Continues To Open For LGBTQ+ FamiliesAs we celebrate Pride Month, CBS2's Cindy Hsu looks at how families are coming together in the LGBTQ+ community. There have been lots of positive changes in the last few years.

