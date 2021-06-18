LGA AirTrain Project Delayed Over Environmental ConcernsLaGuardia Airport's $2 billion AirTrain project is on hold.

4 minutes ago

Man, Woman Critically Hurt In Moped Crash In BrooklynA moped crash in Brooklyn left two people critically hurt Friday morning.

9 minutes ago

Gov. Murphy Signs Bill Preventing Housing DiscriminationThe Garden State is marking Juneteenth with a new law that prevents housing discrimination.

19 minutes ago

Yankee Stadium, Madison Square Garden Returning To Full CapacityYankee Stadium opens at full capacity Friday night, and Madison Square Garden will open to fully vaccinated fans Sunday at 100% capacity.

21 minutes ago

New York To Scale Back Mass Vaccination SitesGov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced plans to start scaling back mass vaccination sites in New York.

26 minutes ago

New Jersey Hits Vaccine Milestone EarlyNew Jersey hit a milestone Friday in the battle against the coronavirus and the race to get people vaccinated.

31 minutes ago

Social Unrest Brings Renewed Interest In Origins Of Juneteenth, What It Means TodayA year of social unrest has brought renewed interest in the origins of Juneteenth and what it means today; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

55 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/18 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 18 at 6 p.m.

1 hour ago

Delta Variant Becomes Dominant COVID Strain In U.S. As Vaccination Rate FallsJust as we're reopening New York, the variant of the coronavirus known as Delta is now becoming the dominant strain in the United States. The highly contagious variant has spread to at least 42 states, including the Tri-State Area; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

1 hour ago

Video Shows Patient Attacking EMTs In Ambulance In The BronxAssault on EMTs in the city are increasing this year, according to the union president. He says two of his members were attacked Thursday night, and it was all caught on cell phone video; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

1 hour ago

Harlem Celebrates Juneteenth With Block PartyA block party in honor of Juneteenth got underway in Harlem on Friday; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Peter Westbrook Foundation Helps Bring Diversity To FencingIn this week's Snap Shot New York, one of the oldest sports in the world takes focus -- fencing. It used to be exclusively for royalty, but one man is making it more inclusive and helping diversify the sport on an international level; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

2 hours ago

Peacock Spotted Roaming New Jersey StreetsA peacock on the prowl is the talk of the town in a New Jersey neighborhood. The bird has been roaming streets and backyards for several days and even made it to social media; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Long Island Father And Son Celebrate Special Father's Day After Life-Saving Kidney TransplantWith pandemic restrictions easing, this Father's Day may be that much more special for some families. That's certainly the case with a father and son on Long Island who share a bond that goes deeper than even they ever thought imaginable; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Business Destroyed By FireAn early morning fire ripped through a Brooklyn business Friday, destroying it within minutes; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Rudy Giuliani Weighs In On NYC Mayoral RaceWith four days left on the mayoral primary countdown clock, Eric Adams still leads the pack, according to a new poll. Friday, the frontrunner picked up some unsolicited, and apparently unwanted, support from a controversial former mayor; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Advocates For Transgender Community Fighting For Policy ChangesAs we celebrate Pride Month, we reflect on the progress made in the transgender community, but advocates want real policy changes; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Human Bone Discovered Inside Queens HomeA Queens family was in for quite the shock when they found a human bone inside the home they just moved into. They discovered it inside a closet wall; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

Video Shows 2 Children Caught In Middle Of Bronx ShootingShocking video of a shooting in the Bronx shows the victim knocking down a little boy and little girl as they scramble for safety; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

Mother, Daughter Found Dead At Westport, Connecticut HomePolice are saying very little about what happened inside the $2 million home. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/18 Friday Afternoon UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

8 hours ago

Harlem's Schomburg Center For Research In Black Culture Explores What Made Juneteenth PossibleJuneteenth marks the day the last enslaved Americans learned they were free. But the fight for freedom started long before the Civil War.

8 hours ago

Only 14 States Have Met White House's Vaccination Goal, So Far14 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, have met the White House's goal to have 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

8 hours ago

Charges Pending After Teen Stabbed To Death In BrooklynThe deadly dispute allegedly started over a parking space in Bedford-Stuyvesant. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago