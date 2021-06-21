Mayor Bill de Blasio To New Yorkers: Shop Local On Prime DayMayor Bill de Blasio is urging New Yorker to shop local as Amazon hold its Prime Day sale.

47 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day UnderwayHoliday shopping season is months away, but there are plenty of deals to find right now. CBS2's Cindy Hsu has more on Amazon Prime Day.

4 hours ago

NYC Continues Fireworks CrackdownNew York City continues to crack down on illegal fireworks this summer.

4 hours ago

Men Sought In Adams' Volunteer StabbingPolice released photos of two men they're searching for after Eric Adam's campaign volunteer was stabbed in the Bronx.

4 hours ago

Large Events Come Back To Life In New YorkMusic lovers and sports fans had lots to cheer about over the weekend as several venues reopened at full capacity. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Summer Is HereCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says get ready for some high humidity and high temperatures this week.

12 hours ago

Will The U.S. Reach 70% Vaccinated By July 4?As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports, the rate will need to improve if the country is to reach President Joe Biden's goal.

12 hours ago

Member Of Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams' Campaign Team Stabbed In BronxCBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the incident.

12 hours ago

Woman In Critical Condition After Jeep Jumps Curb In BronxThe NYPD is searching for the driver, who fled the scene after hitting six people. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the investigation.

12 hours ago

Live Music Is Back! Foo Fighters Rock Madison Square GardenFans from all over converged on Manhattan on Sunday to see the band perform the first full-capacity show since New York dropped most COVID-19 restrictions. CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6:30 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says it will be a humid start to the new work week.

16 hours ago

Queens Front-Line Workers Spend Father's Day With New TripletsCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has more on this special delivery.

16 hours ago

Father's Day Dog Reunion On Upper East SideCBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

16 hours ago

N.J. Firefighters Revive Unresponsive KittenThe animal is said to be doing OK. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

16 hours ago

Yankees Host Children Who Narrowly Escaped Gunfire In The BronxCBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

16 hours ago

Foo Fighters Set Rock Garden In First Full Capacity Show Since Pandemic StartedCBS2's Cory James spoke with concert goers who said they were thrilled to be back at a live music event.

16 hours ago

Eric Adams Says Mayoral Campaign Worker Stabbed In The BronxThe NYPD confirmed an incident involving a 42-year-old man. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

17 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Citywide Police ImpersonatorCBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

17 hours ago

NYPD: Man In Wheelchair Grazed By Bullet In Crown HeightsCBS2's Ali Bauman has the story.

17 hours ago

Multiple Pedestrians Struck After Jeep Jumps Curb In The BronxCBS2's Kiran Dhillon has the latest on the search for the driver.

17 hours ago

6 Hurt When Jeep Plows Into Family On Bronx SidewalkThe family believes the crash was deliberate. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/20 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Father's Day forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/19 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for June 19 at 11 p.m.

2 days ago