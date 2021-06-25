Black Restaurant Week Starts In New YorkDiners can enjoy prix fixe brunch, lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants in the area.

2 hours ago

Sophisticated Off-Broadway Experiences Kick Off Summer Of Theater In New York CityThis is the weekend we get Springsteen back on Broadway and other shows are debuting for the summer, including some extravagantly staged ones for sophisticated, adult audiences. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

AARP Says Beware Of ‘Do Me A Favor’ ScamsYou may want to think twice before responding to someone claiming to be a religious leader asking for a favor. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

New Jersey Family On Vacation Survives Florida Building CollapseAlbert and Janette Aguero told CBS2 the building shook like an earthquake.

2 hours ago

Death Toll Climbs, Dozens Unaccounted For From Florida Building CollapseRescue crews continue to scour through twisted steel and concrete looking for signs of life where the 12-story condo tower crumbled. CBS2's Laura Podesta reports.

2 hours ago

Top Summer Attractions Reopening As New York Lifts COVID EmergencyAfter a long 15 months, New York state is no longer under a state of emergency. But what does that mean for visitors at New York City’s top attractions? CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 6/25 Friday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

2 hours ago

Downtown Deals App Part Of Effort To Boost Struggling Long Island BusinessesThe latest idea to help Main Street businesses comes from Port Washington on Long Island's north shore. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Rainbow Capitalism: LGBTQ Advocates Say Companies Use Gay Pride Flag For ProfitSome LGBTQ advocates say Pride Month has turned into a corporate-branded party.

2 hours ago

New York City Students Celebrate End Of Difficult Year While DOE Prepares To Move ForwardThe rollercoaster of a year was delayed by negotiations over COVID protocols and marked by school closures due to COVID cases while juggling remote and in-person learning. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Gunmen Open Fire On 5 People Outside Bronx Graduation Party After Being Denied EntryThere was chaos at a graduation party in the Bronx. Police say five people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

2 hours ago

Rye Playland Reopens Saturday After Entire 2020 Season CanceledThe Great Depression and World War II couldn’t close the park, but the coronavirus pandemic did for an entire season. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Man Pilfers Pomeranian Puppy From Pet Store In Greenwich VillageSurveillance video shows a man in a blue denim jacket as he pretends to peruse a pet store in Greenwich Village. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Report: Charges Could Come Against Trump Organization Next WeekA New York Times report says the Trump Organization could be facing criminal charges in Manhattan as soon as next week.

3 hours ago

Eric Adams Says Primary Winners Should Get To Meet With Agency HeadsEric Adams hasn’t officially won the Democratic mayoral primary, but he’s already calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to give the people who win their party’s primary a five month head start on the job. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

3 hours ago

At Least 35 Rescued From Rubble Of Florida Building CollapseMore than 150 people remain unaccounted for. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Suspected Gunman Michael Lopez Arrested For Bronx Sidewalk ShootingPolice say a gunman seen on video shooting another man, who used two children as shields, is now in custody. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Releases Images Of Group Believed To Have Defaced George Floyd StatuePolice are looking for a group of four men believed to have defaced the statue in East Flatbush on Thursday.

3 hours ago

Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22 And A Half Years In PrisonChauvin, 45, spoke briefly at his sentencing hearing after he was convicted for the murder of George Floyd. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD Officials Discuss Arrest In Bronx Shooting Near ChildrenPolice say a gunman seen on video shooting another man, who used two children as shields, is now in custody.

4 hours ago

New York City's Real Estate ReboundCBS2's Dana Tyler speaks with Nancy Wu, an economist at StreetEasy, for advice on finding your next home or apartment in New York City.

5 hours ago

Pearl River Mart: An 'Asian American Wonderland Emporium' Is Reborn In SoHo"What we're doing is more than just business; we are trying to build a bridge between the two countries," co-owner Ching Yeh Chen told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

5 hours ago

Pomeranian Puppy Stolen From Greenwich Village Pet StoreThe NYPD wants your help finding the suspect who stole a Pomeranian puppy from a pet store in Greenwich Village. The incident was caught on surveillance video. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

Caught On Video: Brooklyn Sexual Abuse SuspectPolice want your help identifying the man they say was caught on video sexually abusing a woman at a Brooklyn store. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago