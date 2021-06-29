Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Union, New JerseyA small brush fire broke out in Union, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

Buffalo Mayor To Seek Write-In Campaign In November ElectionThe mayor of Buffalo is calling for a write-in campaign in the November election.

Police Searching For Gunman In Deadly Sleepy Hollow ShootingPolice are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Westchester County.

Bear Cub Spotted In Englewood Cliffs, New JerseyA bear cub was spotted in a New Jersey suburb Tuesday afternoon.

Gurbir Grewal Leaving Job As NJ Attorney General For SEC PostNew Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is stepping down to take on a new role with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Experts Warn Increase In New Boaters Could Be Safety Risk This SummerAs the summer kicks into high gear, many people are taking to the water, but experts warn an increase in the number of new boaters could be a safety risk; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 6/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 29 at 6 p.m.

'Movies Under The Stars' Back To New York City Parks"Movies Under the Stars" is back in New York City.

Families, Marine Patrols Ask Boaters To Leave Alcohol On Shore This Holiday WeekendWith the 4th of July holiday approaching, families and marine patrols are pleading with boaters to leave the booze on shore; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

First Round Of Ranked-Choice Voting In Democratic Mayoral Primary Puts Eric Adams In Lead, Kathryn Garcia Not Far BehindThe first round of ranked-choice voting in the Democratic mayoral primary puts Eric Adams in the lead with a razor thin margin, but Kathryn Garcia is not far behind; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

Scientists Say Long Island Waters Seeing Intense Brown Tide Algae BloomIt's become an annual sight off Long Island, and it's not getting any better. Scientists say Long Island waters are seeing one of the most intense brown tide algae blooms in years; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Doctors Seeing Growing Interest In Tattoo Removal ProceduresThe pandemic has led many Americans to make changes, from a new job to home improvement projects, and doctors say they are seeing a growing interest in a laser procedure; Michael George reports for CBS2.

New Jersey High School Valedictorian Says School Tried To Censor LGBTQ Elements Of SpeechA New Jersey high school valedictorian says his school tried to censor his graduation speech when he began talking about being a member of the LGBTQ community. He continued anyway; Meg Oliver reports for CBS2.

Families In Need Of Support As Rescue Efforts Continue After Deadly Building Collapse In FloridaAs the rescue effort continues at the site of the deadly building collapse in Florida, families searching for answers are needing support; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

PPE Being Stored Outside Queens Veterans' Home Under TarpsTons of personal protective equipment, crucial during a pandemic, could now be at risk. The PPE is being stored outside under blue tarps at a veterans' home in Queens; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Preparations Underway For Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks SpectacularPreparations are underway for the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, which has returned after it was scaled back by the pandemic last year; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

Mayor De Blasio Announces New COVID Guidelines For NYC WorkersMayor Bill de Blasio has announced new guidelines for city workers to return to work.

NYC Continues Lifting COVID Restrictions Despite Presence Of Delta VariantAll over the world, countries are re-imposing COVID restrictions because of the highly contagious Delta variant. Here at home, we're doing just the opposite, despite the presence of the strain in our area; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

President Biden Will Visit Florida After Deadly Building CollapseAs search and rescue efforts stretch into day six after a deadly building collapse in South Florida, the White House announced President Joe Biden will travel to Surfside on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

6 Charged In Connection To Deadly Fire At Spring Valley Assisted Living CenterA father and son are among six people facing charges in connection with the deadly March fire at a Spring Valley assisted living center; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Con Edison Prepared To Protect Power Grid Amid Heat WaveTemperatures soared into the 90s for a third straight day. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez talked to Con Edison about its efforts to protect the power grid.

Eric Adams, Kathryn Garcia Neck-And-Neck After Unofficial Preliminary Results In NYC Mayor's RaceUnofficial, preliminary results from ranked-choice voting in the New York City mayor's race make it neck-and-neck; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on COVID recovery, dangerous heat and more in New York City.

Woman Becomes Yankees Bat Girl 60 Years After LetterA dream of wearing the Yankees pinstripes was realized 60 years later.

