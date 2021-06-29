New York Weather: CBS2 6/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 29 at 11 p.m.

52 minutes ago

Pride Celebrations Turn Violent In Washington Square Park After Clash With PolicePride celebrations turned violent in Washington Square Park on Sunday. Police say several officers were injured, but park-goers claim the heavy police presence instigated the crowd; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

58 minutes ago

Death Toll Rises To 12 In Deadly Florida Condo CollapseIn South Florida's deadly condo collapse, rescuers continue to work around the clock during day six of the desperate search for survivors. The death toll went up again Tuesday to 12 with 149 people unaccounted for; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

1 hour ago

Police Searching For Gunman In Queens Shooting That Wounded 3 MenPolice are investigating a triple shooting in Queens.

1 hour ago

Grewal Stepping Down As NJ AG To Take New Job With SECNew Jersey Attorney General is stepping down to take a new job with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

1 hour ago

Con Edison Asks Upper West Side, Queens Customers To Conserve Power Amid Heat WaveCon Edison is asking some customers to conserve power as the heat wave puts a strain on New York City's power grid; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

135,000 Test Ballots Mistakenly Counted In NYC Mayor's RaceIt appears the New York City Board of Elections made a big mistake after questions were raised about a discrepancy in the Democratic mayoral primary vote tally; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Police: Man Attacks, Slashes Deli Worker In BrooklynPolice are trying to identify a man accused of attacking a deli worker with a knife in Brooklyn on June 28, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

4 hours ago

Small Brush Fire Breaks Out In Union, New JerseyA small brush fire broke out in Union, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

4 hours ago

Buffalo Mayor To Seek Write-In Campaign In November ElectionThe mayor of Buffalo is calling for a write-in campaign in the November election.

4 hours ago

Police Searching For Gunman In Deadly Sleepy Hollow ShootingPolice are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Westchester County.

5 hours ago

Bear Cub Spotted In Englewood Cliffs, New JerseyA bear cub was spotted in a New Jersey suburb Tuesday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Gurbir Grewal Leaving Job As NJ Attorney General For SEC PostNew Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is stepping down to take on a new role with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

5 hours ago

Experts Warn Increase In New Boaters Could Be Safety Risk This SummerAs the summer kicks into high gear, many people are taking to the water, but experts warn an increase in the number of new boaters could be a safety risk; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 29 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

'Movies Under The Stars' Back To New York City Parks"Movies Under the Stars" is back in New York City.

6 hours ago

Families, Marine Patrols Ask Boaters To Leave Alcohol On Shore This Holiday WeekendWith the 4th of July holiday approaching, families and marine patrols are pleading with boaters to leave the booze on shore; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

First Round Of Ranked-Choice Voting In Democratic Mayoral Primary Puts Eric Adams In Lead, Kathryn Garcia Not Far BehindThe first round of ranked-choice voting in the Democratic mayoral primary puts Eric Adams in the lead with a razor thin margin, but Kathryn Garcia is not far behind; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

7 hours ago

Scientists Say Long Island Waters Seeing Intense Brown Tide Algae BloomIt's become an annual sight off Long Island, and it's not getting any better. Scientists say Long Island waters are seeing one of the most intense brown tide algae blooms in years; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

Doctors Seeing Growing Interest In Tattoo Removal ProceduresThe pandemic has led many Americans to make changes, from a new job to home improvement projects, and doctors say they are seeing a growing interest in a laser procedure; Michael George reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

New Jersey High School Valedictorian Says School Tried To Censor LGBTQ Elements Of SpeechA New Jersey high school valedictorian says his school tried to censor his graduation speech when he began talking about being a member of the LGBTQ community. He continued anyway; Meg Oliver reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

Families In Need Of Support As Rescue Efforts Continue After Deadly Building Collapse In FloridaAs the rescue effort continues at the site of the deadly building collapse in Florida, families searching for answers are needing support; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

7 hours ago

PPE Being Stored Outside Queens Veterans' Home Under TarpsTons of personal protective equipment, crucial during a pandemic, could now be at risk. The PPE is being stored outside under blue tarps at a veterans' home in Queens; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

7 hours ago

Preparations Underway For Macy's Fourth Of July Fireworks SpectacularPreparations are underway for the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, which has returned after it was scaled back by the pandemic last year; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

7 hours ago