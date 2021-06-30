New York Weather: CBS2 6/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 30 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Trump Organization, CFO Indicted By New York Grand JuryThe Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

1 hour ago

Community Gathers At Rally For Justice In Fatal Shooting Of Maplewood TeenA New Jersey community rallied for justice in the shooting death of a teenager.

1 hour ago

Embattled Board Of Elections Releases New Numbers Showing Adams With Same Razor-Thin LeadWhen the New York City Board of Elections ran the numbers, this time without those errant 135,000 test ballots, it found the same result Wednesday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

2 hours ago

9-Year-Old Girl Recovering After Being Shot Inside Newark HomeA little girl is recovering at the hospital after being shot inside her home in Newark. Investigators believe the person who pulled the trigger may have been targeting the victim's teenage sister; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 hours ago

Bill Cosby Released After Sexual Assault Conviction Is OverturnedBill Cosby is a free man after his sexual assault conviction was overturned Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Thousands Of New Yorkers Lose Power On Day 4 Of Heat WaveThousands of New Yorkers are sweating it out after losing power in the heat wave. Con Edison and the mayor are pleading for people to conserve energy; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Severe Weather Causes Damage In Wappingers FallsA storm Wednesday night caused plenty of damage in Dutchess County.

2 hours ago

Mistake-Plagued Board Of Elections Apologizes For Reporting Error In Democratic Mayoral PrimaryThe mistake-plagued Board of Elections is apologizing for a reporting error that turned the Democratic mayoral primary into chaos, but the big surprise was when the board ran the numbers without improperly including 135,000 test ballots, it found the same result; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

3 hours ago

Florida Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 18It's day seven of the search and rescue operation at the site of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, Florida. The death toll rose to 18 after more bodies, including two children, were recovered Wednesday; Manuel Bojorquez reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Newark Police Investigating Shooting That Injured 9-Year-OldPolice in Newark are investigating a shooting that injured a 9-year-old.

4 hours ago

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Returns To Coney Island This WeekendThis weekend marks the return of one of the most coveted sporting events in New York -- the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. This year, it returns to its birthplace, Coney Island; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

4 hours ago

Miya Ponsetto Pleads Not Guilty To Charges In SoHo Hotel IncidentThe woman accused of attacking a Black teenager who she falsely claimed stole her cell phone at a SoHo hotel was arraigned Wednesday on felony hate crimes charges.

4 hours ago

Lady Liberty's Little Sister Arrives In Time For 4th Of JulyLady Liberty's little sister has arrived in the U.S. for a family reunion just in time for the Fourth of July.

4 hours ago

Charges Expected Thursday for Trump OrganizationAccording to CBS News, sources say the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, are expected to be charged with tax-related crimes on Thursday.

5 hours ago

Yonkers Police Gang Unit, FBI Execute Arrest Warrant At HomeGang unit police officers and FBI agents converged on a Yonkers home Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

Governor Murphy Appoints Acting State Attorney GeneralNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has named an acting attorney general.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 6/30 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for June 30 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

NYC BOE Updates Ranked Choice Voting ResultsThe New York City Board of Elections updated its ranked choice voting results Wednesday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

7 hours ago

Long Island Leading Country In Tick-Borne IllnessesLong Island is leading the country in tick-borne illnesses this season, and now there's a new effort to push for federal dollars to fight Lyme disease; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Man Released After Being Wrongfully Convicted Of Shooting At NYPD OfficersAfter nearly 20 years, Wednesday was the first day of freedom for a man wrongfully convicted of shooting at NYPD officers. The case has been thrown out; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

7 hours ago

Survey: NYC Area Has The Worst Traffic In The CountryNew York City just topped a list that you really don't want to be on. A new study found we have the worst traffic in the country; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

7 hours ago

More Remains Pulled From Ruins After Florida Building CollapseThe death toll from the building collapse in Florida continues to climb; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

7 hours ago

Multicultural Frozen Treats Offer New Yorkers Some Relief During Heat WaveWednesday was another summer scorcher in the city and suburbs, so it's a good thing our region is the world capital of keeping cool with a multitude of multicultural treats to beat the heat; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago