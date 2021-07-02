New York Weather: CBS2 7/2 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 2 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

17-Year-Old Lifeguard Saves Unconscious Girl In NorwalkHundreds of area teenagers will work as lifeguards this summer season, but only a handful will experience life-saving drama, like an incident that unfolded this week in Norwalk; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

MTA Encouraging New Yorkers To Take The Train To BeachesIf you're going to the beach this summer, the MTA wants you to take the train.

2 hours ago

Tenafly Teams Up With Global Jewish Human Rights Organization For Education ProgramThe borough of Tenafly is teaming up with global Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center.

2 hours ago

Police Searching For Suspect Who Attacked Elderly Woman In BrooklynPolice are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a 76-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

2 hours ago

Death Toll Rises To 22 After Deadly Florida Building CollapseTwo more bodies were found Friday in the rubble of the condo collapse in south Florida. The death toll now stands at 22; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD Renews Call For Help Solving 2016 Cold Case Involving Explosion In Central ParkThe NYPD is renewing a call for help solving a cold case. A young man lost his leg in July 2016 after an explosion in Central Park. Now, the blast survivor's father is speaking out about the mystery; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Olympic Track Star Sha'Carri Richardson Suspended After Testing Positive For MarijuanaOlympic track star Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended after testing positive for marijuana. The suspension could delay her Olympic dreams, but it's also sparking controversy and a new debate over marijuana use; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Free Health Screenings, COVID Vaccines Available At New Jersey State FairIf you're headed to the New Jersey State Fair, there's something different this year. In addition to traditions like corndogs, there are vaccines; CBS2's John Elliott reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor Bill De Blasio Announces Grand Marshal Of Hometown Heroes ParadeWe now know who will be the grand marshal at next week's Hometown Heroes parade in Manhattan.

2 hours ago

Medical Ethicist Weighs In On COVID Vaccine EtiquetteThis holiday weekend, more people are expected to attend gatherings with family and friends, but is it OK to ask about a person's vaccination status? CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

3 hours ago

New York City's 311 System Being Expanded To Subway SystemNew York City is expanding its 311 service to include the subway.

3 hours ago

Alvin Bragg Wins Democratic Primary In Manhattan DA RaceAlvin Bragg is getting closer to becoming the first Black Manhattan District Attorney after his closest opponent conceded in the Democratic primary.

3 hours ago

Arrest Made In Stabbing Of Volunteer For Eric AdamsPolice have arrested a homeless man in connection to the stabbing of a campaign volunteer for Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams.

3 hours ago

Police Searching For Man Who Stole Electric Wheelchair In Washington HeightsPolice say they're searching for the suspected thief caught on camera, riding off in a stolen electric wheelchair. It was taken as the victim picked up his medication at a Washington Heights pharmacy; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

World's Top Eaters Prepping For Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating ContestAs we head into the holiday weekend, the world's top eaters are getting their appetites ready for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

Members Of Surfside Community Offer Support To First Responders At Scene Of Deadly Building CollapseMembers of the Surfside community are coming together, offering compassion and support to first responders at the site of the deadly building collapse; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Race Continues To Find Survivors After Deadly Florida Building CollapseThe race continues to find survivors in the rubble after the deadly south Florida building collapse; Omar Villafranca reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Businesses Near Yankee Stadium Still Struggling Even As Baseball Fans ReturnNew York's reopening stays on track Friday night with the return of the Subway Series in front of fans. Yankee Stadium will be at full capacity as thousands of Mets and Yankees fans descend on the Bronx; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

Some Homeless Residents Refusing To Move Out Of Hotel Near Times SquareNew York City's plan to empty 60 commercial hotels used to house the homeless during the pandemic has hit a roadblock. Some at a hotel near Times Square are resisting the move; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

3 hours ago

Crane Topples Over At Construction Site In QueensThere was a scare at a construction site in Queens when a crane toppled over Friday morning.

3 hours ago

Style Eyes Optical: Margie Toney Wants To Pick Your Perfect Frames"Every single line I carry, there's got to be something funky," Margie told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

6 hours ago

New Jersey Crisis Response Canines Providing Support In SurfsideAs search and rescue efforts stretch into a second week in Surfside, Florida, crisis response canine teams from New Jersey are providing emotional support. CBSN New York's Jessica Layton has more.

6 hours ago

Competitors Weigh In Before Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating ContestThe world's top eaters officially weighed in ahead of this weekend's Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

6 hours ago