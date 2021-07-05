Florida Condo Collapse: Remaining Structure Demolished, Death Toll RisesAt least 24 people are confirmed dead. 121 are still missing.

6 minutes ago

Hackers Demand $70 Million In Biggest Ransomware Attack On RecordCybersecurity teams are working feverishly to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record.

9 minutes ago

Police Investigate Deadly Fourth Of July Block Party ShootoutThere is still an active investigation around Hudson Avenue, where the remnants of an Independence Day block party remain practically untouched. CBS2's John Dias reports.

15 minutes ago

Crowds Line Streets For Return Of Ridgewood Fourth Of July ParadeRidgewood's 111th Fourth of July parade kicked off with a star-spangled bang. Dozens of floats wound through the streets of this quaint village, beaming with pride and patriotism. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

43 minutes ago

Chaos At Newark Airport After Passenger Set Off Security AlarmA security scare and Newark Liberty International Airport sent passengers running from terminals onto the tarmac. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

55 minutes ago

One-On-One With Joey Chestnut Moments After Hot Dog Eating ContestChampion eater Joey Chestnut discusses breaking his own record at the 2021 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest with CBS2's Steve Overmyer.

3 hours ago

Newark Man Charged With Stealing Fire Department VehiclePolice say Hector Perez, 48, stole a fire department vehicle and led officers on a chase through several towns.

4 hours ago

Deadly Shooting At July 4th Block PartyAccording to detectives, two groups got into a fight at the party in Roosevelt, NY, but they're not sure what started the altercation. CBS2's John Dias reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/5 Monday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

5 hours ago

Beloved Bed-Stuy Record Store Forced To CloseBut as CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports, the community is working with the owners to possibly help them reopen at a different location in the future.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says the dreaded "feels like" triple-digit temperatures are expected to return early this week.

13 hours ago

Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular A Rousing SuccessCBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke to many people on hand in Long Island City who were just awestruck by the show.

13 hours ago

Police: Multiple People Shot At Fourth Of July Block Party In Roosevelt, Long IslandCBS2's Cory James has the latest on the investigation.

14 hours ago

Macy's 4th Of July Fireworks Spectacular BeginsCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9 p.m. ForecastCBS2's Vanessa Murdock says temperatures will begin to creep back up early in the week.

15 hours ago

Some Suffolk County Beaches ClosedCBS2's Jessica Moore has more on the impacted beaches and the reasons for the closure.

15 hours ago

Consumer Alert: Tyson Foods Recalls Some Ready-To-Eat Chicken ProductsCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

15 hours ago

Vatican: Pope Francis Recovering Following Intestinal SurgeryCBS2's Tina Kraus has the latest.

16 hours ago

NYPD Investigating Double Shooting In East HarlemCBS2's Jessica Moore has the story.

16 hours ago

NYPD: Tourist Slashed Near Times SquareThe woman suffered injuries to her chest and hand and the NYPD has released images of the suspect. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Florida Condo Collapse: 24 Confirmed Dead, 121 MissingCBS2's Jessica Moore has more on the plans to take down the still-standing structure in Surfside.

16 hours ago

U.S. Falls Short Of President Biden's July 4 Vaccination GoalCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

Fireworks Mishap Mars Ocean City, Maryland CelebrationCBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

16 hours ago

July 4 Celebrations Held All Over Tri-State AreaCBS2's Jessica Moore reports on one on Long Island that features a massive water balloon fight.

16 hours ago