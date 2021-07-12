New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 11 at 11 p.m.

NYPL Gives Out 60,000 Summer Book Kits To StudentsThe New York Public Library is keeping kids engaged this summer.

Divers Help Save Ocean Habitats By Collecting, Eating Destructive Sea UrchinsThey're small creatures creating big problems in the oceans. Sea urchins are destroying crucial habitats. Now, some divers are turning the tables; Tina Kraus reports for CBS2.

U.S. Capitol Police K-9 Officer Shares Story Of Finding Help After Capitol RiotThis past week marked six months since the deadly Capitol riot, and only just this weekend, the fencing around the complex came down. Still, many impacts of that day remain. Two police officers have taken their lives and others have considered suicide; Debra Alfarone reports for CBS2.

Firefighters Battling Dozens Of Wildfires On West CoastFirefighters are battling more than 55 major wildfires in the west that are destroying homes and forcing evacuations; Lilia Luciano reports for CBS2.

Elderly Bronx Woman Issued Nearly $1,000 In Sanitation SummonsesAn 82-year-old Bronx woman who is still afraid to go outside due to the pandemic says the city is taking advantage of her situation. She’s been issued nearly $1,000 in sanitation summonses, and she says she has proof that shows agents were never even there; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Former NYC Health Commissioner Issues Warning About Delta Variant, Herd ImmunityAs Delta variant cases surge, New York City's former health commissioner has a warning.

Police Officer Struck By BB In Bed-StuyNYPD officers were targeted with BB guns at two different locations in Brooklyn this weekend.

NYC Democratic Mayoral Nominee Eric Adams Scheduled To Meet With President Joe BidenNew York City Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams is scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden on Monday.

2 Teens Killed, 1 Injured In Shootings Across NYCShootings across three boroughs left two teens dead and one hurt this weekend; CBS2's Cory James reports.

2 NYPD Officers Injured In Crash On RFK Bridge At Randalls IslandThere were reports of a crash involving NYPD officers on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge on Sunday; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

71-Year-Old Found Stabbed Following Bronx Apartment FireAn elderly man was found stabbed to death following an apartment fire in the Bronx.

New York Weather: CBS2 7/11 Evening Forecast at 6:30PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

New York City Triathlon Returns, But As A DuathlonFor the first time since 2018, thousands of athletes were able to compete in the New York City Triathlon once again Sunday, but this year's race took a unique turn; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Lifting Of Giglio Tradition Returns To WilliamsburgA beloved tradition in Brooklyn dating back to 1903 returned Sunday.

Sir Richard Branson Successfully Rockets Into SpaceSpace tourism is a little closer to reality. Virgin Galactic owner Sir Richard Branson successfully rocketed into space aboard his own rocket ship Sunday; Mark Strassman reports for CBS2.

Former NYC Health Commissioner Issues Warning About Delta VariantThere's more concern over the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

NYC Fans Gather For Euro Final; Italy Wins On Penalty KicksSunday was a big day for soccer fans as Italy and England went down to the wire in the final match of Euro 2020. For New Yorkers at local watch parties, there was no shortage of excitement; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

2 Cars Partially Submerged In UWS SinkholeTwo cars partially submerged into a sinkhole on the Upper West Side on Sunday.

13-Year-Old Shot, Killed In The BronxA 13-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx on Sunday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

9-Year-Old Matthew Pichardo Killed In Queens FireA little boy is dead after a fire in Queens that is now considered suspicious; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Caught On Camera: Man Suspected Of Robbing Bronx Construction TrailerPolice said the man broke a window on the trailer and stole laptops, a cellphone and rings worth more than $10,000.

NYPD: 3 Wanted After Carjacking At Manhattan Gas StationAccording to police, the individuals surrounded a 26-year-old man getting into his Toyota Rav4 and threatened to kill him.

Remains Of Missing New Jersey Mother Found In TennesseeThe family of a missing mom from Rahway confirmed to CBS2 the search came to a tragic end. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

